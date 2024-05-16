What Can Transform the Lakers into a 2025 NBA Championship Contender?

The Los Angeles Lakers franchise is still reeling from its NBA Western Conference first-round playoff loss to the Denver Nuggets. While the result was not entirely unexpected, it highlighted the team’s challenges in a competitive Western Conference. With the offseason underway, General Manager Rob Pelinka and his team are already strategizing for a more successful 2024-25 season.

This effort aims to rejuvenate the team for its supporters and the avid fans who frequent betting sites to wager on the Lakers, despite their long-shot odds of +10,000 to win the NBA Championship this upcoming season.

Historical Legacy and Current Star Power

Sports bettors from Los Angeles to Singapore and Sydney to Anchorage have long held an affinity for the Lakers. This affinity is rooted in the team’s glory days of the early 2000s when stars like Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and Derek Fisher dominated the NBA. Today, with two of the top NBA All-Stars—LeBron James and Anthony Davis—leading the roster, these bettors hope to return to those golden years. However, transforming the Lakers into perennial NBA Championship contenders requires addressing several critical areas and maybe even gambling on unconventional moves.

Renegotiate LeBron James’ Contract

Even at 39, LeBron James remains the cornerstone of the Lakers’ roster. His playoff performance against the Nuggets—averaging 27.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game—demonstrates his enduring athletic ability and skill. Ensuring James’ continued presence on the team is vital. The Lakers’ management must move swiftly to re-sign the 20-time NBA All-Star. After August 18, James can accept his player option to extend his contract, potentially earning $54.3 million in 2025-26 and $58.6 million in 2026-27. Opting out and signing a new agreement could allow James to negotiate a no-trade clause, securing his place in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.

Draft Bronny James

The Lakers have indicated their willingness to draft Bronny James, LeBron’s 19-year-old son, a McDonald’s All-American point guard and a standout at USC. Expected to be a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny could be selected using the franchise’s 17th first-round pick to fulfill LeBron’s desire to play alongside his son. However, LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, has stated that drafting Bronny does not guarantee LeBron will sign with that franchise and that pick could be better used as a trade chip.

Target Trae Young and Zach LaVine

Securing additional star talent to support LeBron James and Anthony Davis is crucial. Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls are prime candidates. These trades would be challenging and costly but essential for bolstering the Lakers’ roster.

Young’s vision and playmaking ability could significantly enhance the Lakers’ offense, providing the necessary third option alongside James and Davis. He could also mentor Bronny James during his rookie season. LaVine, a prolific scorer with a career three-point shooting record of 38.2%, would add reliability from distance and speed to the Lakers’ fast breaks, fitting seamlessly into the team’s starting lineup.

Navigating a Tough Western Conference

The Lakers must also contend with a highly competitive Western Conference. Achieving a higher playoff seed is essential to avoid early-round matchups against dominant teams like the Denver Nuggets. Improved regular-season performance, driven by strategic player acquisitions and effective team management, is vital for better playoff positioning.

For the Lakers to transform into a 2025 NBA Championship contender, Pelinka and his team must focus on re-signing key players, drafting strategically, and acquiring additional star talent. Addressing these areas can enhance the Lakers’ competitive edge, making them formidable in the NBA. While the odds may not be in their favor, a well-executed plan could restore the franchise to its former glory, making betting on the Lakers a more confident proposition for fans and gamblers.