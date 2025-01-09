What To Do If You Have Tickets For Lakers’ Postponed Game Against Hornets

The NBA announced that the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena scheduled for Thursday night has been postponed due to the ongoing Southern California wildfires.

The decision was seemingly a no-brainer for the league as players, coaches and fans alike are all focused on protecting their families from the fires and not basketball.

Shortly after the league announced its decision, the Lakers released a statement expressing their support for those who have been affected:

We're with you, LA 💜 pic.twitter.com/PoROo4ycd9 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 9, 2025

As of now, the league has not announced when the postponed game will be rescheduled to. They will likely wait to see what happens with the fires before proceeding with a plan to play the game. The Lakers’ next game is at home on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs, although it remains to be see if that contest will go on as scheduled.

For people that have tickets to the Hornets game though, the Lakers are instructing them to hold onto them as they will be honored for the rescheduled date:

Fans with tickets for tonight’s Charlotte game, please hold onto your tickets. They will be honored for the rescheduled date. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 9, 2025

Whenever there is an update on the Lakers’ rescheduled game against the Hornets, we will pass it along.

Max Christie: Lakers will stay together through highs and lows

On the court, it has been an up and down season for the Lakers. Max Christie recently discussed the need for the team to stay together through those highs and lows.

“I think for us, honestly, as a team, I think we do a decent job of not getting too high or too low emotionally. It’s a big message, we had that at the end of the game today, just trying to stay the course. I think we’ve turned our season around since that Miami game in Miami and we were really connected and have done a pretty good job. So we’re not gonna let tonight’s loss be the end-all, be-all for us. We’re just gonna try to stay consistent, try to stay together as a team, look at the film and get better from this. We’re not gonna overreact to a loss like this even though we absolutely should’ve won. At the end of the day, they’re a good team and it’s hard to win in the NBA. So for us as a team, we’re gonna stay together and win these next few at home.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!