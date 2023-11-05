When Will The Lakers Wear Their California Dream City Connect Uniforms?

Since Nike became the official uniform provider of the NBA in 2017, they have created a new City Edition set for fans to enjoy each year.

During the 2023-24 season, the league revealed the City Edition set for all 30 teams this year and as always the designs reflect a certain theme relevant to that franchise.

The Los Angeles Lakers have a rich history to draw from, and each of the designs so far has paid homage either to a Laker great or a reference to the 17 championships.

This year’s Lakers City Edition jersey looks to portray how the iconic franchise’s identity has evolved over the decades into what it is today. Titled “The California Dream,” the uniform is meant to portray the franchise’s humble beginnings in the City of Angels.

The primary color on the kit is black, meant to represent the unknown identity of the team when it first moved to Los Angeles in the 1960s. The purple trim is seen on the trim near the neck and arm sockets and cascades down into the black trim detail, a supposed nod to the city sunset.

The team name is designed in a triangle, a reference to their early basketball days and a symbol they used when they first started playing on the West Coast.

As for the number blocking, the uniform features the same design used for the uniforms used between 1999-2017. This is supposed to note the next evolution time period where the franchise believed it needed to navigate growth and change.

On the shorts, the team acronym “LAL” can seen on the purple buckle in gold lettering. The acronym stands both for “Los Angeles Lakers” as well as “Leave A Legacy.”

Lastly, the shorts panels feature the “LA” logo with speed marks meant to symbolize the franchise chasing its dreams and how embracing change is in their nature.

The Lakers will don “The California Dream” uniform set for the first time next Tuesday in their opening In-Season Tournament Group play game at home against the Memphis Grizzlies. So far, the team is confirmed to wear the uniforms five other times during the season.

2023-24 California Dream Uniform Schedule

Note: The official NBA uniform schedule is only out through Jan. 19.

Tue, Nov. 14: Home against Memphis Grizzlies

Tue, Nov. 21: Home against Utah Jazz

Fri, Dec. 15: Away against San Antonio Spurs

Mon, Dec. 18: Home against New York Knicks

Tue, Jan. 09: Home against Toronto Raptors

Mon, Jan. 15: Home against Oklahoma City Thunder

