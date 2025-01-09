Where Lakers’ LeBron James & Anthony Davis Stand In Second NBA All-Star Voting Returns

The overall popularity of superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis along with the massive support of the Los Angeles Lakers fanbase as a whole almost always sees both at or near the top of the NBA All-Star voting return, and this year is no different.

Both James and Davis are still some of the leading vote-getters, but, LeBron in particular is a couple spots lower amongst Western Conference frontcourt players. James is usually the top vote-getter in the conference if not the league. Davis, on the other hand, is usually around the third or fourth spot.

In the first voting returns LeBron and Davis came in at third and fourth, respectively. Now, in the second returns released by the NBA, LeBron remained at third, but Davis actually dropped a spot to fifth, being surpassed by San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama:

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokić continue to lead their respective conferences in the second fan returns of #NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T. Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. Players and a media panel account for 25% each. Next fan update:… pic.twitter.com/oQvm99AmE5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 9, 2025

In no way will this affect Davis being named an All-Star, but it is interesting nonetheless. The popularity of Wembanyama is notable and well-deserved. Davis being behind LeBron, Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant is to be expected, but dropping to fifth is a bit of a surprise.

Overall, there was minimal change in the overall standings in both conferences especially at the top, though Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry did pass Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic for second in the West backcourt. Doncic has been out due to injury and Curry has long been amongst the most popular players in the NBA.

Aside from that, the rest of the All-Star starters remained the same with Jokic leading the West frontcourt followed by Durant and LeBron and Shai Gilgious-Alexander atop the West guards list. The Eastern Conference starters were unchanged with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the leading vote-getter in both conferences, being joined by Jayson Tatum and Karl-Anthony Towns while LaMelo Ball and Donovan Mitchell top the backcourt list.

You can vote James, Davis and your other favorite players to the All-Star Game HERE.

Lakers-Hornets game postponed due to wildfires

LeBron James and Anthony Davis planned on getting the Lakers back on track and perhaps strengthen their standings in the NBA All-Star voting returns, but due to the terrible wildfires spreading throughout the Southern California area the Lakers’ game against the Charlotte Hornets has been postponed.

The fires have yet to be contained with one in Pacific Palisades already going down as the most destructive in L.A. history so for the safety of everyone in the area, the NBA has made the right call to postpone this game. No reschedule date has been announced yet.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!