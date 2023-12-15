Which Lakers Players Become Trade Eligible On December 15?

One of the most important dates of the NBA year has officially arrived as Dec. 15 is upon us, meaning ‘newly signed’ players who signed with teams this past offseason are now eligible to be traded. For the Los Angeles Lakers, this means D’Angelo Russell ($17.3M), Gabe Vincent ($10.5M), Taurean Prince ($4.5M), Christian Wood ($2.7M,) Cam Reddish ($2.2M), Jaxson Hayes ($2.2M) can officially be dealt.

The NBA has a rule that players signed during the offseason must wait three months or until Dec. 15, whichever is later, to be traded. This is aimed to prevent excessive trades from teams around the league. For the Lakers, and many other teams across the NBA, this date marks the beginning of ‘trade season’ as 80 players across the league are now eligible to traded.

Russell is the biggest name among eligible Lakers players and the size of his contract makes him a likely inclusion in any potential trade for a high-salary player. The Lakers also got Russell to waive what is essentially a no-trade clause for players who sign the type of contract that he did, making it even easier to include him in a deal.

But Russell has also been extremely important to the Lakers this season, averaging 16 points and 6.4 assists while shooting 38.8% from 3-point range. He has also already found himself in trade rumors, being mentioned in a potential deal that would bring Zach LaVine to the Lakers.

Vincent would also be a name to watch with his contract being one that could be included in a deal for a big name. Injuries have limited Vincent to just four games so far this season and he hasn’t been able to show what he can do. But he is expected to make his return soon.

Both Prince and Reddish have been important to the Lakers as starters so it would seem unlikely either would be included in a future deal, but if the right piece becomes available anything is possible.

In addition to LaVine, the Lakers have also been linked to Bulls guards DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso and there are always others whom the front office could deem as additions who could help the Lakers achieve their championship goals. And now is the time around the league where some major deals could be made.

Bulls Zach LaVine prefers to be traded to Lakers

LaVine is one of the biggest names who is known to be available via trade and he would reportedly prefer to join the purple and gold if he is dealt away.

Recent reports suggest LaVine, who is represented by Klutch Sports, prefers the Lakers due to that connection. He also is familiar with the area having played college ball at UCLA.

The fit does make sense on paper as LaVine adds some things to the Lakers in terms of his perimeter scoring that are needed. But he needs to be healthy as well as he is dealing with a foot injury.

