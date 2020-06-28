Which Los Angeles Lakers Restart Games In Orlando Are On TNT & ESPN

As the NBA gets set to return and finish the 2019-20 season, the league recently announced the complete schedule for the seeding games in Orlando before the start of the playoffs.

At 49-14, the Los Angeles Lakers currently have a 5.5-game lead on the rest of the Western Conference for the top seed, so they will not have much to play for in their final eight regular-season games.

The NBA gave them a tough schedule to work with though, as they will be facing the L.A. Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Utah Jazz, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

While the NBA chose the matchups chronologically from when the league was shut down in March, there were a few exceptions considering only 22 teams are invited to play. Obviously the league had to get rid of matchups featuring the eight teams that won’t be in Orlando, and they also made a few changes to balance the schedule so teams aren’t playing each other more than once.

In addition to announcing the complete schedule and start times, the league also announced the national TV schedule for the remaining regular-season games. To no surprise, the Lakers are leading the league with seven nationally televised games on either ESPN or TNT.

That begins with their first game against the Clippers, which will be on TNT on Thursday, July, 30 at 6 p.m. PT. That will be the first night the NBA returns as a part of a doubleheader with the first game being the Jazz taking on the New Orleans Pelicans at 3:30 p.m. PT.

In addition to ESPN and TNT, all eight of the Lakers’ games will also be televised locally on Spectrum SportsNet.

With so many games to be played in such a short time, games will be going on all day in Orlando, giving it a Las Vegas Summer League vibe. The Lakers were fortunate to have five of their eight games scheduled at night, with their final contest against the Kings still to be determined.

Included below is the Lakers’ complete schedule and TV info for their eight seeding games:

Day Date Opponent Time (PT) TV TV TV Thurday 7/30 Clippers 6 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet TNT Saturday 8/1 Raptors 5:30 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet ESPN Monday 8/3 Thunder 6 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet ESPN Wednesday 8/5 Jazz 3:30 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet ESPN Thursday 8/6 Rockets 6 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet TNT Saturday 8/8 Pacers 3 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet TNT Monday 8/10 Nuggets 6 p.m. Spectrum SportsNet TNT Thursday 8/13 Kings TBD Spectrum SportsNet

