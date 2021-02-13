White House Plans To Invite Lakers To Celebrate 2020 Championship

There are still a number of regular celebrations that the Los Angeles Lakers have been unable to take part in, most notably a championship parade. The team also continues to keep the 17th NBA championship banner covered up and will not unveil it until fans are back in Staples Center.

One thing that remains a possibility, however, is the traditional visit to the White House, especially now that Joe Biden is in office.

Former President Donald Trump had angered a number of athletes around the country with his words and actions throughout his term and plenty of NBA players, including Lakers superstar LeBron James, openly spoke out against him.

In the wake of inauguration day, it was reported the Lakers hoped to make a visit to the White House this season. According to Grace Panetta of Insider.com, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the plan is to extend an invitation to the Lakers once safe to do so:

.@PressSec says that the White House does plan to invite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the LA Lakers, the NBA champions, to the White House once it’s COVID-safe — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) February 8, 2021

The hope for the Lakers was always that they would be able to make their White House visit following the inauguration of Biden into office. When the Lakers visit Washington remains unknown as the second half of the NBA schedule has yet to be released.

The ongoing pandemic creates its own number of potential issues with a visit and who knows how the Lakers will be at the time are in Washington. Teams have been ravaged because of the pandemic and while the Lakers haven’t been affected in a major way just yet, that could change in the blink of an eye.

LeBron wasn’t sure of possible White House visit

When recently asked about the Lakers potentially visiting the President, James said he wasn’t sure where the team stood.

“I don’t think we’ve had any conversations within our team,” he said. “I have no idea with all of the COVID rules, restrictions and everything that’s going on with our league, I’m not even sure if we’re even allowed to go. It would be great, but I have no idea what we can even do right now, besides hotel, arena and home. So I have no idea.”

