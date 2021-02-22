Wizards Vs. Lakers 02/22/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 1-3 straight up and against the spread over their last four games with their loss at home to the Miami Heat on Saturday night. The Lakers will try to bounce back with a victory on Monday night when they host the Washington Wizards.

Los Angeles is a 6.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last 14 games, the Lakers are just 4-10 ATS.

Wizards vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Alex Caruso failed to tie the game with a missed 22-foot jumper in the closing moments of Los Angeles’ 96-94 loss to Miami. LeBron James had 19 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in the loss while Kyle Kuzma led the team in scoring with 23 points. But it wasn’t enough as the team shot just 39.3% from the floor and 28.9% from three-point range, mustering up only 17 points in the fourth quarter to fall to 22-9 SU and 14-17 ATS on the season.

The Wizards have held their own against the Lakers in recent seasons with a 5-3 SU and 4-4 ATS record in their last eight games against Los Angeles per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Bradley Beal scored 37 points and Russell Westbrook recorded his eighth triple-double of the season in Washington’s 118-111 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Westbrook had 27 points, 13 assists, and 11 rebounds in the win as the veteran point guard picked up his third straight triple-doulble. The Wizards have suddenly put together a 4-0 SU and ATS run that includes outright upsets over the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Portland. Even at 10-17 SU, Washington is still just three games back of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Monday night’s total is set at 226 points at sports betting sites. The UNDER is 5-1 in Washington’s last six road games against the Lakers.

Los Angeles will still be without Dennis Schroder on Monday night as the team’s starting point guard goes through COVID-19 protocol. It’s interesting to see the sportsbooks still list the Lakers as such comfortable favorites given how well Washington is playing and how Los Angeles has been struggling on offense of late.

