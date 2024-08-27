2023-24 Lakers Player Review: Spencer Dinwiddie

The Los Angeles Lakers are always looking for additions throughout the season that can improve the team and the buyout market is one way they have been able to do just that. In 2024, the team got one of the most sought after players in guard Spencer Dinwiddie who was waived by the Toronto Raptors following a trade deadline deal.

A veteran combo guard who is capable of running the offense and defending multiple positions, Dinwiddie was brought in to bolster the Lakers backcourt behind starters D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves. As a Southern California native, it was a dream for Dinwiddie to be able to come home and play for his favorite team.

The guard maintained a consistent role off the bench after joining the team on Feb. 10. It took some time for Dinwiddie to adjust to his role with the Lakers as he saw himself playing more off-ball than he has tended to for much of his career. There were ups and downs, but throughout Dinwiddie maintained professionalism and did whatever was asked of him by the coaching staff.

Overall, Dinwiddie appeared in 28 games for the Lakers, averaging 6.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting a very good 38.9% from 3-point range. And when the Lakers needed him to step up in a starting role he saw his numbers improve, averaging 11.2 points and 4.8 assists in four starts.

2023-24 Highlight

The best game for Spencer Dinwiddie in a Lakers uniform came in his second start for the team with D’Angelo Russell out due to injury. Dinwiddie knocked down 8-of-11 shots from the field to finish with 26 points, five assists and two blocks to help the Lakers to a 150-145 victory over the Indiana Pacers in a ridiculously high-scoring contest. It was a game that proved Dinwiddie was more than capable of delivering in a larger role when needed.

His most memorable moment, however, came a couple weeks earlier in the Lakers’ thrilling victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers held a one-point lead thanks to the heroics of Russell, who finished with 44 points that night. But in need of a stop to clinch the win, Dinwiddie found himself matched up with Bucks superstar Damian Lillard.

Dinwiddie would stick with him and come up with a huge block on Lillard’s jumper as time expired to give the Lakers one of their most impressive victories of the year.

2024-25 Outlook

Dinwiddie had spoken openly about his desire to remain with the Lakers for the 2024-25 season and the franchise seemed interested in bringing him back. However, with the Lakers eyeing other options, Dinwiddie would eventually get tired of waiting and signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dinwiddie put up the best numbers of his career during his first stop in Dallas and will be looking to replicate that with the Mavericks fresh off a trip to the NBA Finals. With himself and Klay Thompson bolstering the Mavericks depth, Dinwiddie is expected to play a big role for one of the favorites in a stacked Western Conference.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!