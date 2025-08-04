Full Lakers 2025 Preseason Schedule

The Los Angeles Lakers have already announced their 2025 home preseason games. Now, the team’s entire preseason schedule is official.

The Lakers will play six preseason games in total and, as usual, will take place in a handful of different areas around the West coast.

The preseason kicks off in at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert when they host the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 3. Just two days later, the Lakers hit the road to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in San Francisco. The Lakers will then get a week off before facing the Warriors again on Oct. 12, this time on their home court at the Crypto.com Arena.

That Warriors game kicks off a four-game in six-day stretch to end the preseason as the Lakers will head to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Oct. 14 before immediately heading to Las Vegas for a contest against the Dallas Mavericks in a back-to-back on Oct. 15. The Lakers will then finish the preseason at home against the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 17.

The good news is that the Lakers are staying on the West Coast this preseason, as many will recall the extremely random trip to Milwaukee last year that no one in the franchise was happy about. This year, they’ll remain close to home for the entirety of the preseason.

The preseason will be a good opportunity to get a look at the Lakers’ younger players and see how much they’ve progressed. There likely won’t be much of the likes of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James aside from one game in which JJ Redick will play his regulars for around three quarters. The same goes can be said for other potential starters such as Rui Hachimura and Deandre Ayton.

However, it will provide an opportunity to see how Bronny James and Dalton Knecht have continued to develop, not to mention the first look at this year’s draft pick Adou Thiero. And there is always a chance at an unknown player making a name for himself, as Quincy Olivari did for the Lakers last year.

Lakers 2025 preseason schedule

Oct. 3: vs. Suns, Acrisure Arena, Palm Desert; 7:00 p.m. PT

Oct. 5: at Warriors, Chase Center, San Francisco; 5:30 p.m. PT

Oct. 12: vs. Warriors, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles; 6:30 p.m. PT

Oct. 14: at Suns, PHX Arena, Phoenix; 7 p.m. PT

Oct. 15: vs. Mavericks, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; 7 p.m. PT

Oct. 17: vs. Kings, Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles; 7:30 p.m. PT

