2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Jaxson Hayes

Last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers added a handful of young players on smaller contracts, effectively taking a low-risk chance to see if these promising players could begin to fulfill that potential. One player who improved as the season went along and ultimately became a real contributor was center Jaxson Hayes.

A top-10 draft pick back in 2019, Hayes holds a lot of potential as an active, rim-running center who provides a lot of energy off the bench. Like many players on the Lakers last season, Hayes saw his minutes fluctuate throughout the season, sometimes being the first big off the bench and others barely seeing the floor if at all.

But as the season went on, it became clear that there was something there with Hayes and he became a fan favorite thanks to his activity, endless energy and some rim-rattling dunks.

Overall, Hayes’ numbers won’t jump off the page as he averaged 4.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in his first season with the Lakers, though he did shoot a career-high 72% from the field which shows he knows his role as the majority of his shots were right at the rim.

But Hayes also showed he could step into a larger role when asked. In five games as a starter, with Anthony Davis sitting out, Hayes averaged 11 points, 7.2 rebounds and two steals.

2023-24 Highlight

Any time someone contributes to the Lakers beating the Boston Celtics it is a great accomplishment and Hayes was crucial in the team’s victory in Boston with both Davis and LeBron James sitting out due to injury.

That night, Hayes played 34 minutes and recorded his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds while also adding two assists and three steals in the shocking Lakers win.

Hayes’ other outstanding game came late in the season as Davis had to leave early after being poked in the eye. The big man stepped up and finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five steals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

2024-25 Outlook

Jaxson Hayes opted into the second year of his Lakers contract and once again has the opportunity to be the primary big man off the bench. And again he will be challenged for that spot by Christian Wood, who is also returning for a second season in L.A.

What is great about Hayes is that he understands his role and doesn’t try to do things that are outside of his skillset. He will set screens, finish at the rim, attack the glass and be active defensively while never giving anything less than 100% any time he is on the court.

If he can continue to build on what he showed down the stretch of last season it will be very hard for JJ Redick to keep him off the court. The team still has eyes on bringing in a more physical center as Hayes struggles to handle those stronger true centers, but as it stands Hayes could be someone who contributes in a big way for the Lakers next year.

