2023-24 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Max Christie

After a strong showing in Summer League and preseason, two-way wing Max Christie looked ready to take a leap and be a part of the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation during the 2023-24 season. And while he did shine when given opportunities, his role in Darvin Ham’s wing rotation regularly fluctuated which led to long stretches of minimal playing time.

Christie’s numbers did improve across the board, though they still won’t stand out as he averaged 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 42.7% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range. But anyone who watched Christie closely could see the growth and he looked far more comfortable and decisive when out on the court.

Injuries often saw Christie’s role elevated and he stepped up when given that opportunity. He would often take on a primary defensive role and his rebounding from the guard position is excellent as he seems to have a knack for tracking the ball off the rim and elevating to come down with boards even in traffic.

Unfortunately for Christie, despite his clear growth and solid productivity in his time on the court, his 2023-24 season was a story of finding himself on the outside looking in of the Lakers rotation, particularly down the stretch of the season.

2023-24 Highlight

Max Christie had a handful of games this season where he really showed off his talents. He finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists in a December win over the Houston Rockets and a 14-point, seven rebound, four assist night in a January contest against the Phoenix Suns. Late in the year, he showed he had been staying ready as had arguably his best all-around game with 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in a win over the Toronto Raptors.

But it was also about consistency and Christie showed that as well when allowed that opportunity. Over a stretch of seven games in November and December that included five starts, Christie averaged 8.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in just over 25 minutes per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.5% from deep.

2024-25 Outlook

Christie re-signed with the Lakers on a four-year, $32 million deal this offseason, showing the team’s belief in him as a prospect. He has spoken openly about the work he has put in and the role he and new coach JJ Redick have envisioned for him this season.

The Lakers haven’t made many additions this offseason so they will be reliant on internal growth and Christie being a reliable two-way wing who can defend top players on the opposition and knock down open shots would be massive.

Under Redick, Christie has the opportunity to carve out a significant role for this Lakers team off the bench and inject some youthful energy and athleticism in this rotation. Even if his numbers don’t take a major leap, this is the year that should show he is capable of being a quality rotation player on a good team.

