2024-2025 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Austin Reaves

In his first year playing under Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, Austin Reaves went from solid starter to a borderline All-Star during the 2024-25 season.

Redick spoke highly of Reaves when he took the Lakers head coaching job and emphasized that he would put him in more positions to handle the basketball and make decisions. Not only did Reaves thrives in his expanded role, but he showed the NBA that he isn’t just a sidekick to the superstars. He in his own right has star potential as he displayed a knack for making plays when Los Angeles needed the most.

Reaves started the year as a secondary playmaker behind LeBron James, with the focus of the offense running through Anthony Davis. However, things changed dramatically when the Lakers pulled off a blockbuster trade that sent Davis, Max Christie and an unprotected first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris.

Doncic’s arrival meant that the basketball would primarily be in his hands, bumping Reaves down on the ball-handling chart. Fortunately, he still found ways to be effective off the ball as he punished defenses that were too focused on Doncic and James.

Redick still found shifts where Reaves was the primary playmaker, and he excelled even more after the trade deadline. Reaves was on a legitimate tear to end the regular season, though he struggled in the playoffs against a more physical Minnesota Timberwolves team.

It was later discovered Reaves was dealing a sprained left big toe that he suffered in Game 3, hampering his effectiveness for the rest of the series. Despite the lackluster exit from the postseason, this past year was a major success for Reaves.

During the regular season, the guard averaged a career-high 20.2 points to go along with 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 55.6 percent shooting from the field, 87.7 percent from the free throw line and 37.7 percent from the 3-point line.

2024-25 Highlight

Reaves has had explosive scoring games in the past, but he outdid himself against the Indiana Pacers on Feb. 8. The Lakers were shorthanded as Doncic wasn’t ready to return to play while James got a rest day, giving Reaves the keys to the offense.

The Pacers had no answer for the guard, who exploited them at all three levels of the floor. Reaves led Los Angeles to a 124-117 victory, scoring a career-high 45 points in the process.

2025-26 Outlook

Reaves should pick up where he left off, maintaining a large role both on and off the basketball. A trio of Doncic, James and Reaves gives the Lakers arguably the best and most versatile group in the league and that should be a sight to see every night.

Entering a contract year, Reaves is eligible for an extension, which the Lakers reportedly offered. He understandably turned it down though as the 27-year-old will have the ability to make more as a free agent next summer if and when he declines his player option.

