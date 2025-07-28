2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Alex Len

The Los Angeles Lakers trading for superstar guard Luka Doncic was a move that completely changed the trajectory of the franchise for the long-term. In the immediate aftermath, it also left the team extremely thin at center as they dealt away Anthony Davis and rescinded a follow-up trade for Mark Williams. With the team in need of a bit more bulk in the middle, the Lakers would sign veteran big man Alex Len who was waived following a trade to the Washington Wizards.

The hope was that Jaxson Hayes would be the athletic rim-runner while Len would provide the physicality necessary to bang down low with some of those true bigs the Lakers would face. Len has been in the league since 2013 and the Lakers felt he was the best option at that point in helping to round out the center position.

Len did get a couple of opportunities to show what he could bring to the Lakers when he first joined the team and had a couple of decent showings. However, as time went on, Len found himself on the outside of head coach JJ Redick’s rotation as he leaned towards a small-ball lineup when push came to shove.

Even as the Lakers struggled down low in the playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Len still could not find his way on the court for meaningful minutes and he ultimately found himself watching from the sidelines.

2024-25 Highlight

Len appeared in just 10 regular season games for the Lakers, but he did manage to have a couple of decent performances.

His debut with the Lakers was one of his best as he finished with four points, seven rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes. However, his best outing came in March as the short-handed Lakers hosted the Milwaukee Bucks. Len nearly posted a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds while even knocking down a 3-pointer, one of just two he made all season.

2025-26 Outlook

As it currently stands, Alex Len remains a free agent and while he has yet to sign anywhere just yet, he should wind up somewhere on a training camp roster as you just can’t teach his size and he has shown that he can be a decent big in a small role.

And even if he doesn’t find a home in the NBA for the 2026 season, his Ukranian roots would make him an obvious candidate to find a spot with an overseas powerhouse with the opportunity to return to the league always there.

