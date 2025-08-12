2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Cam Reddish

It was a truly up-and-down year for Cam Reddish in his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers. It started with him being out of the rotation for new coach JJ Redick, but he took advantage of an early-season opportunity and played very well, even earning himself a starting spot briefly.

Reddish started eight games for the Lakers, posting modest numbers of 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals, working as the primary perimeter defender next to Austin Reaves in the backcourt. Even after being moved back to a reserve role, Reddish remained in the rotation getting minutes as an energy guy and defender.

His role would ultimately diminished, however, and he would eventually see himself back out of the rotation, though he remained positive throughout. Things would change greatly at the trade deadline as the Lakers dealt Reddish and Dalton Knecht to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for center Mark Williams in a trade that was ultimately rescinded.

While many focus on Knecht’s struggles in having to return to the Lakers, Reddish went through the same ordeal, coming back to the purple and gold in what was surely a very awkward situation. But to his credit, once again Reddish remained positive and caused no issues despite being completely out of the rotation for the remainder of his time with the team.

The Lakers would ultimate waive Reddish on March 27 in order to create a roster spot to convert Jordan Goodwin’s two-way contract into a standard NBA contract. Reddish appeared in 33 games for the Lakers in 2025, averaging 3.2 points and 2.0 rebounds on 40.4% shooting.

2024-25 Highlight

Reddish’s best game of the season came in a disappointing overall performance for the Lakers early in the year. The Lakers looked sluggish in Memphis against the Grizzlies and Redick turned to Reddish in hopes of giving his team an energy boost, and he did just that.

The wing finished with a season-high 15 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two steals while knocking down 5-of-7 shots from the field, including both of his 3-pointers. Reddish was one of the only Lakers to look engaged on this night and his performance led to Redick inserting him into the starting lineup the following game.

2025-26 Outlook

Now having been let go from his fourth NBA team, it is unclear where Cam Reddish will land. Originally one of the top high school players in his class and a top-five draft pick, Reddish has remained a free agent since his Lakers release and seems unlikely to live up to his lofty draft status.

He will likely receive a training camp invite somewhere, but whether or not he makes a roster is unclear. He may have to go the G League route, or perhaps even overseas, in order to ultimately make his way back to an NBA roster full-time.

