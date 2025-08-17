2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Dalton Knecht

When Dalton Knecht dropped to the Los Angeles Lakers with the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, many felt it was an absolutely perfect fit. The University of Tennessee star was one of the top scorers in college basketball and an older prospect that was expected to be able step in and contribute immediately. Not to mention Knecht was a top-tier shooter coming on to a Lakers team that badly needed a boost in the 3-point department.

At the beginning of the season, it certainly played out that way as Knecht showed that his scoring translates to the NBA level with a number of impressive games. He was even able to earn a starting spot briefly for head coach JJ Redick and any time one of the Lakers stars sat out and Knecht was put into a more prominent role, he delivered.

Knecht would have his ups and downs throughout the season, as any rookie would, but he still looked to be a player that could really grow into a major part of the Lakers roster. But the franchise-altering trade for Luka Doncic would change everything. With the Lakers in dire need of a big after sending away Anthony Davis, the front office packaged Knecht in a deal to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams.

However, as we all know, that trade would be rescinded as the Lakers refused to clear Williams medically, and thus, Knecht had to return to the team. This created a very awkward situation, but one that Knecht handled incredibly well.

While there were still some good games for Knecht upon his return, he would find himself out of the rotation as the season wound down and made no impact in the postseason. Nonetheless, it was still a solid first year for Knecht as he averaged 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

2024-25 Highlight

Dalton Knecht’s performance in a November victory against the Utah Jazz put the world on notice to just how scorching hot he is capable of getting. Knecht knocked down 12-of-16 shots, including a ridiculous 9-of-12 from 3-point range, to finish with 37 points to go along with five rebounds in the Lakers’ six-point win.

And even after the awkwardness of the rescinded midseason trade, Knecht reminded many around the league that he is still a problem as he poured in 32 points with both Luka Doncic and LeBron James sitting out when he and Austin Reaves nearly led a shorthanded Lakers team to a huge upset over the Denver Nuggets.

2025-26 Outlook

Knecht is in a very interesting position going into his second season. His major struggles during Summer League (32.1% shooting from the field, 23.7% from 3-point range) along with the Lakers adding a pair of wings in Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia have some wondering whether he will be able to crack the rotation.

Knecht is still the best shooter on this roster and is still young enough in his career that he can easily regain his footing and play a big role for the Lakers this season. But if he struggles to start, JJ Redick will have plenty of other options clawing for their chance.

