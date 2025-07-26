2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Jalen Hood-Schifino

The Los Angeles Lakers took an upside swing on Jalen Hood-Schifino with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, hoping the Indiana lead guard could develop into a ball-handler and playmaker.

Hood-Schifino showed promise in college as a freshman, though the understanding was that it would take time for him to develop at the professional level. It was a curious selection at the time given that the Lakers have never operated with a lead guard like Hood-Schifino while LeBron James was on the roster. Also, players like Jamie Jaquez Jr. and Cam Whitmore were still available on the board when Los Angeles decided to go with Hood-Schifino.

Suffice to say, Hood-Schifino’s rookie year in Los Angeles was muted as he failed to see the floor and saw his season cut short due to a back injury. Entering his sophomore season, there was some optimism that the guard could show more of what he could do with better health.

Unfortunately, it was more of the same for the young guard as he failed to crack head coach JJ Redick’s rotation and found himself riding the bench. Hood-Schifino did end up being a useful piece for Los Angeles, though it came in the form of a trade as he was a part of the three-team deal that brought the purple and gold Luka Doncic.

Hood-Schifino was sent to the Utah Jazz but did not appear in a game for them as he was subsequently waived. He went on to sign a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers and finished the 2024-25 season with the organization.

It was a disappointing end to Hood-Schifino’s short tenure with Los Angeles, but the guard now gets an opportunity to develop behind the scenes with another team.

2024-25 Highlight

While Hood-Schifino only appeared in two games for the Lakers during the regular season, he got more minutes for a ravaged 76ers team that was looking to tank in the second half of the year.

After signing his two-way deal, Hood-Schfino went on to score a career-high 19 points in a win against the Dallas Mavericks. He had his most complete game later in the regular season when he recorded 18 points, five assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in a loss to Toronto Raptors.

2025-26 Outlook

Hood-Schifino will likely see more time in the G League when Philadelphia is fully healthy, though he could get called up to serve as depth throughout the year.

