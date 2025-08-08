Lakers News

2024-25 Los Angeles Lakers Player Review: Jordan Goodwin

Corey Hansford
3 Min Read
Jordan Goodwin, Lakers
Mar 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Goodwin (30) wears a protective mask against the Chicago Bulls during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

One of the best stories of the 2024-25 season for the Los Angeles Lakers was the rise of guard Jordan Goodwin from training camp invite and G League player to legit rotation member for head coach JJ Redick.

Goodwin was a defensive menace and source of endless energy for a Lakers team that sorely needed it. On a team full of elite offensive talent, Goodwin was someone willing to do the dirty work, take on the toughest defensive challenges, and truly provided a spark for the Lakers once he was called up.

Initially on a two-way contract, Goodwin’s deal was eventually converted to a standard one as the Lakers wanted him to remain on the roster for their run to the postseason.

Along the way, Goodwin became a fan favorite as the hard-working, scrappy guard who never backed down from anyone. He also became known for wearing a black face mask in games, which he does as a protective measure from an injury he suffered earlier in his career and harkened back to the days of the late, great Kobe Bryant sporting that similar mask.

Goodwin would appear in 29 games for the Lakers, including five starts, averaging 5.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 18.7 minutes per game. He also was solid as a shooter as he knocked down 38.2% of his 3-pointers on 2.3 attempts per game.

2024-25 Highlight

Goodwin made an immediate impact upon being called up to the Lakers, quickly finding himself in Redick’s rotation and taking advantage of the opportunity presented to him while helping the Lakers win games. He followed a 10-point, 4-rebound debut with a season-high 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals in victories over the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz, respectively.

Goodwin did make a career-high five 3-pointers in a March contest against the Brooklyn Nets, which might serve as the single best highlight of the season.

2025-26 Outlook

While many hoped to see Goodwin remain with the Lakers as he had really endeared himself to both the franchise and the fans, they waived him this offseason in order to create the cap room to sign Marcus Smart. While it is unfortunate for the Lakers, Goodwin was claimed off waivers by the Phoenix Suns, a team he has played for in the past.

With the Suns entering a new era following the trade of Kevin Durant and buyout of Bradley Beal, there will be a real opportunity for Goodwin to carve out a role for himself.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:
ByCorey Hansford
Corey Hansford is the Senior Editor for Lakers Nation, as well as a contributor for Dodger Blue, Rams News Wire, and Raiders News Wire. He is a passionate follower of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chelsea FC, and the UFC. He can usually be seen arguing the merits of Kobe Bryant or cursing the decisions of Jerry Jones. He is also a former producer and associate producer for Sirius XM Sports Radio on both the Fantasy Sports Channel and College Sports Nation. Proud graduate of Long Beach Poly High School and The Real HU, Howard University, with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Follow him on all social media outlets at @TheeCoreyH.

Download our Free Mobile App!

Faster with Fewer Ads

Get App