A.J. Brown Wore Cleats Honoring LeBron James’ High School In Eagles’ Super Bowl Victory

The Philadelphia Eagles became world champions on Sunday by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. It was a dominant performance from start to finish that involved contributions from just about everyone on the roster. Superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown was perhaps among the most notable player for any Los Angeles Lakers or LeBron James fans watching the game.

It wasn’t a eye-popping game on the stat sheet for Brown. He caught three balls for 43 yards and one touchdown. But he was still instrumental in Philadelphia’s beatdown of the Chiefs, and did so while paying a couple pieces of tribute to James.

The first way that Brown showed his love for LeBron was with his cleats. In matching the Eagles midnight green color scheme, Brown also wore cleats that shouted out James’ high school, St. Vincent-St.Mary’s, according to Nick DePaula of ESPN:

AJ Brown is wearing custom SVSM-inspired Zoom Generation cleats made by The Shoe Surgeon at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/x1chbXDHLF — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 10, 2025

And when Brown scored his touchdown in the Super Bowl victory, he turned to LeBron again, bringing out the Lakers superstar’s famous celebration:

Brown is one of the best wide receivers in football and is now a Super Bowl champion, reaching the highest of heights in his sport. Yet even he looks to James as an inspiration, despite being a superstar in his own right in a completely different sport.

It’s always cool to see the influence that superstars have on not just their own sport, but on the sports world in general. And LeBron, like Kobe Bryant before him, certainly has that type of legacy.

