LeBron James Can’t Wait To Share Court With Luka Doncic On Lakers

LeBron James has kept the Los Angeles Lakers in the win column even as new superstar guard Luka Doncic has yet to suit up for the team. But that has done nothing to lessen the anticipation for James and Doncic sharing the court in the purple and gold together.

It isn’t just those on the outside who are looking forward to it as LeBron himself can’t wait to suit up next to his newest superstar teammate.

“I’m looking forward to it. I can’t wait,” LeBron said. “Everything that I do on the floor, he just has the ability to do it or even do it better. That’s how great he is. Even at a young age, at 25, he’s such a unique player, special player, generational talent. So be super appreciative to be able to share the floor with him and then watch him do his thing.”

Both James and Doncic are extremely rare and special talents with arguably their best traits being their court vision and passing ability. As such, LeBron feels that will allow them to gel together quicker than normal.

“It fast tracks it because you both know how to play the game at a high level, and we know how to play the game,” LeBron added. “We know how to think the game. The game is moving fast, very fast for other people. We’re able to slow the game down in our minds. I’ve been watching him since he got into this league, and nobody’s capable of doing. It’s special. Super duper special talent.”

There is no denying the talent of Doncic and the possibilities of what he and LeBron can accomplish together. But now the pressure will be on them to ensure the entire Lakers team comes together which James believes will happen as long as they hold each other accountable and continue to play the game the right way.

“The challenge is everybody getting the right spots, hold each other accountable, play basketball the right way, share the ball,” LeBron said. “The ball gonna be in Luka’s hands. It’s gonna be in AR’s hands. Two great decision-makers. It’ll be in my hands a little bit as well, another great decision-maker, and then our guys are going to feast off of it. It’s a beautiful thing.”

This will not be an easy process for LeBron, Doncic and the Lakers as a whole. But LeBron believes the greatness and uniqueness of the talents he and Doncic bring will allow for things to come together for the Lakers in a beautiful way and only time will tell if that is the case.

Luka Doncic targeting Feb. 10 vs. Jazz for Lakers debut

It originally looked as if Luka Doncic would be making his Lakers debut on Saturday, but it now seems like that will be pushed back one more game.

A recent report noted that Doncic is targeting the Lakers’ Monday night contest against the Utah Jazz to make his return from injury. Either way, he and LeBron James will soon be sharing a court together in purple and gold.

