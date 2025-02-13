Alex Len Explains Reason For Signing With Lakers

Following the rescinding of their trade for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams, the Los Angeles Lakers still had a big need at center with Jaxson Hayes being the only true big on a standard contract. The front office would quickly make an addition in signing 7-foot, 250 pound center Alex Len on a minimum deal for the rest of the season.

Len will add some frontcourt depth and gives the Lakers a bigger body the team has been seeking as Hayes doesn’t have the strength to hold up against some of the more stout centers in the NBA. This move was also a change of course for Len, who looked to be signing with the Indiana Pacers before getting a call from the Lakers, as he revealed after the loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s been a couple crazy days. I was on my way to Indiana and then Rob called me and kind of changed my mind and came here. Crazy few days, huh?”

When asked why he chose to reverse course and join the Lakers, Len simply felt he couldn’t pass on the opportunity to play for a team trying to win a championship:

“I understand being with the Lakers is a great opportunity. I couldn’t pass up on it, just playing for a championship. When I heard [it was a possibility], I said I’m coming here.”

Len finished with four points and seven rebounds in his debut contest in purple and gold. With very little time to really learn or get accustomed to his new team, Len just tried to keep it simple in his first appearance:

“It was a crazy 24 hours just thinking you’re going one place and then coming over here and getting signed. Came over here and played a game, just tried to stay in the moment and keep things simple.”

It was certainly a different situation with things changing for Len so quickly. But with a week off for the All-Star break, Len will have a bit more time to get acclimated to his new teammates and figure out the best way to help this Lakers team accomplish their ultimate goal.

Dalton Knecht outlines ‘crazy’ week and return to Lakers

Of course the rescinded trade that led to the Lakers signing Alex Len also meant that rookie Dalton Knecht had to return to the team after being sent to Charlotte. It’s an awkward situation to have to come back to a team that traded you away and Knecht spoke on what has been a roller coaster week.

The rookie outlined all that he went through over the past week, from being informed of the trade to going to Charlotte and preparing to make his debut before the trade fell through and returning to the Lakers. Ultimately, however, Knecht made it clear that he just wants to hoop at the end of the day.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!