Lakers Rumors: Alex Len Contract Details

Following the failed trade for Mark Williams, the Los Angeles Lakers managed to find a pivot for their center problem as they waived Christian Wood to make room to sign Alex Len.

Len most recently played for the Sacramento Kings during the 2024-25 season but was traded to the Washington Wizards at the trade deadline. However, Len was waived by the Wizards which cleared the way for him to sign with a new team. It was reported that Len was set to sign with the Indiana Pacers, but the opportunity to play for Los Angeles was enough for him to change his mind.

While Williams was slated to start had he been acquired, Len will likely be brought off the bench as Jaxson Hayes has played much better as of late. Regardless, Len should have a role off the bench as a bigger body who can rebound and block shots.

Regarding his contract, it appears the veteran big man signed for the NBA’s veteran minimum but at a prorated amount, via Keith Smith of Spotrac:

Alex Len signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on a prorated veteran minimum contract, a league source confirmed for @spotrac. That leaves the Lakers with enough room under the second-apron hard cap for another prorated veteran minimum signing, should they want to make one. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 12, 2025

Free agents who sign a veteran’s minimum at this point of the regular season cost far less than if they signed in the offseason, so financially adding Len makes a lot of sense for Los Angeles who are above the first apron. As Smith notes, though, the most intriguing thing is that the Lakers have enough room under the second apron to make an additional signing.

The new CBA has largely restricted teams from making moves, though in this case the front office has some flexibility if they feel like another player is needed to round out the roster. Another player would need to be waived to make room as the team is at the 15-man roster limit, but that would be a small price to pay if L.A. identifies someone who can come in and play a role.

Jaxson Hayes’ mentality mentality hasn’t changed despite Alex Len signing

Jaxson Hayes has looked like a different player in recent weeks as he’s grown more comfortable in his starting role. While Alex Len’s arrival might eat into his minutes, Hayes said his mentality doesn’t change when it comes to his newfound opportunity.

