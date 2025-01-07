Anthony Davis: Dorian Finney-Smith Will Be Even Better For Lakers Once Comfortable

The addition of Dorian Finney-Smith is an important one for the Los Angeles Lakers as he is an ideal fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. His ability to defend multiple positions and knock down open shots is perfect, but as is always the case with a new addition, there is a bit of an adjustment period.

Finney-Smith has gotten progressively better with each contest with his game against the Houston Rockets being his best so far. He finished with 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals and has clearly already earned the trust of head coach JJ Redick to finish out games.

His teammates believe in him as well and feel it will only continue to improve as Davis can’t wait to see how Finney-Smith looks once he is even more comfortable with the Lakers and stops hesitating.

“He can guard 1-5 and then the shot-making ability, he can put it on the floor, he plays the right way,” Davis said recently. “Defensively, he’s a monster. Rebounding, we can only imagine how it will look when he really gets comfortable with us and isn’t hesitating shooting the basketball and trying to make the right reads. When he’s just flowing, it will be even better for us. We’re excited to have him.”

Finney-Smith’s ability to guard multiple different positions gives the Lakers a lot more versatility on defense. Max Christie has been great, but is also better suited to defend smaller, quicker guards and struggles against more physical players. Finney-Smith on the other hand, has been defending bigger forwards for years, and having Davis behind him in the paint only makes him that much better.

As Davis noted, Finney-Smith is still hesitating with his shot right now, which often happens with players on a new team as they want to fit in. He is also still making some mistakes on defense as he learns the Lakers’ coverages, but in due time he is likely to be one of the team’s most trusted and important role players who can make a big impact all season long.

Lakers’ Dorian Finney-Smith enjoys playing with LeBron James instead of guarding him

New Lakers wing Dorian Finney-Smith spent many seasons having to defend LeBron James, but now he is on the other side, getting to be his teammate and he is enjoying it.

Finney-Smith noted that it is fun being able to play alongside LeBron as well as Davis and that they give him confidence. Finney-Smith added that it is fun getting to see James do his thing instead of having to try and defend it.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!