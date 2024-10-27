Anthony Davis: Lakers Are ‘Different Team’ Following 3-0 Start

The Los Angeles Lakers were lucky to kick off their 2024-25 season with a three-game homestand, although all three games were against quality West opponents. Thanks to Anthony Davis, who led the way with two straight 30-plus point performances to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers were able to begin their season on a high note.

However, L.A. would have to bounce back quickly following the inspiring win against Phoenix and take on the Sacramento Kings in the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday. Sacramento swept the Lakers in their season series last year and Davis struggled against Domantas Sabonis.

Saturday night did not go well for the purple and gold for most of the night as they totaled 19 turnovers. But Davis and his co-star LeBron James shot a combined 11-for-11 from the field to fuel an explosive fourth quarter and earn another comeback victory, 131-127.

Now, the Lakers are 3-0 as they prepare for their first road trip of the young season, which lasts five games. Before it kicks off on Monday, Davis likes where the team is at as they remain undefeated.

“I like where our team is,” Davis said. “Obviously there’s a lot that we can clean up on both ends of the floor, but we’ll definitely take those wins. I’d rather be able to clean up things with a win over a loss. It’s been a tough three games obviously with three familiar teams from the West. We’ve been able to hold our own and put the league on notice that we’re a different team. We want to come out and compete every night, whether we’re up 20 or down 20. We’re gonna continue to fight and we’re been able to be on the winning side of it the first three games.”

While this particular game was not pretty, L.A. won their first three games in three different ways. This is great to see because if this team wants to be taken seriously, they have to find ways to win games no matter how it looks.

Good teams find a way to win, so for the Lakers to flip that script from last year and pull out these gutsy games is impressive. Davis is leading the way after becoming the third Lakers players to score at least 30 points in three straight games to begin the season.

With James now in the midst of his 22nd season, Davis is embracing his role as the Lakers’ No. 1 option. This squad only goes as far as Davis takes them, and if he can continue this absurd production, this season could be a positive one.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves speak on Anthony Davis’ dominance

Anthony Davis is looking as motivated as ever for the Lakers and his two teammates LeBron James and Austin Reaves recently spoke about the big man’s early season dominance.

