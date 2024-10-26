Lakers News: LeBron James & Austin Reaves Speak On Anthony Davis’ Dominance

The Los Angeles Lakers have started a season 2-0 for the first time since 2010 and the biggest reason for that has been the dominance of Anthony Davis.

In the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Davis had 36 points, 16 rebounds and four assists. He then followed that up with 35 points, eight rebounds and four assists against the Phoenix Suns on Friday to help complete a comeback victory.

After the win over the Timberwolves, LeBron James spoke about how Davis is the focal point of the Lakers offense and they need to continue finding ways to get him the ball. He echoed that sentiment after the victory over the Suns.

“It’s very important that he’s the main focal point for us every single night,” James said. “We know what he’s going to do defensively, but offensively we have to find him in multiple places on the floor throughout the whole game. And we’ve done that through two games.”

While some people may be surprised by Davis’ exceptional start to the season, Lakers guard Austin Reaves is not.

“I feel like he’s been doing this. It’s not un-normal for him to do what he’s been doing,” Reaves said. “I feel like he’s the best player on our team and we play through him and he’s such a high-level talent that I expect him to go out every single night and be dominant. So what he’s been doing is kind of, it’s unreal, obviously, but I expect him to go dominate the game in many facets. I’m just lucky to have him as a teammate.”

Davis has been slighted for most of the league’s major awards since joining the Lakers, but if he continues to play at this level all season then it will be hard to overlook.

Under new head coach JJ Redick, the Lakers are empowering Davis and finding creative ways to get him easy touches. So far, the result has been arguably the best version of Davis the NBA has ever seen.

Anthony Davis joins Jerry West & Elgin Baylor in Lakers history

The first two games of the season have not only been great for Anthony Davis, but also historic. He became the third member of the Lakers to score at least 35 points in back-to-back games to begin the season, joining franchise legends Jerry West and Elgin Baylor.

Davis has already had a Hall of Fame career to this point but may have even another gear to reach in his 13th season.

