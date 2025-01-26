Anthony Davis: Lakers Defense Improves With Jarred Vanderbilt Back

Saturday night was the first of a six-game road trip for the Los Angeles Lakers and it also marked the long-awaited return of Jarred Vanderbilt. With that, Vanderbilt gives the Lakers and Anthony Davis some much-needed help on the defensive end of the floor.

With Rui Hachimura being sidelined due to a calf issue, the 25-year-old forward was expected to get some action in his first game back. While it was only 12 minutes, Vanderbilt was impressive with his defensive activity despite missing nearly a calendar year.

Head coach JJ Redick wasted no time by pairing him with Davis and Dorian Finney-Smith to strengthen the team’s defense. Now that more reinforcements are in the picture, the Lakers star big man spoke about what the team can do defensively with Vanderbilt back, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“More rebounding. Little things that we can do defensively now. I think towards the end of the third quarter and a little bit of the fourth, we were switching 1-5. When you have myself, Bron, obviously Rui was out, Vando is back, Doe in the starting lineup, there’s a lot that we can do defensively. We got length in all spots to be able to disrupt teams and make it challenging for them. Obviously it was great to have Vando back and I think he just added another key to our defense.”

Redick has implemented a switching scheme depending on the matchup. But, having that optionality and bit more depth off the bench is what Davis is pleased with going forward:

“We can go deep into our bench. Obviously Vando is on a minute restriction but the time he was on the floor, he was phenomenal. He looked great. And we didn’t have Rui tonight. It definitely helps with guys not having to play a ton of minutes, can get some rest and be fresh from game to game.”

All in all, Vanderbilt’s season debut was impressive and with each game, the hope is that he gets more in shape. With another defensive-minded player like him, L.A. can hopefully return to the defensive identity that aided them in winning a championship in 2020.

Anthony Davis wants Lakers to acquire center so he can play more power forward

Despite receiving significant depth back on the wing, the backup center position remains an area of concern for the Lakers. Anthony Davis recognizes this and wants the Lakers to acquire another big so he can play more power forward. Again, this is the recipe L.A. used to win a championship.

