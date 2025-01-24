Anthony Davis Wants Lakers To Acquire Center So He Can Play More Power Forward

Anthony Davis has really come into his own as a leader on the Los Angeles Lakers and the franchise is trusting him to lead the organization during the 2024-25 season alongside LeBron James.

Although James remains one of the best players in the league, there’s been a concerted effort by the Lakers to lean on Davis more and he’s responded with one of the best seasons of his career so far. Not only is Davis the anchor on the defensive end, he’s also assumed more responsibility on the offense and currently leads the team in scoring per game.

However, Davis’ two-way brilliance hasn’t been enough as Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference standings and barely holding on to its spot. Prior to their game against the Boston Celtics, Davis bluntly stated his desire for the team to acquire another big man via trade in an interview with Shams Charania of ESPN:

“I think we need another big,” Davis said. “I feel like I’ve always been at my best when I’ve been a four and having a big out there. We know it worked when we won a championship with JaVale and Dwight, them at the five and I’m at the four.”

While it’s clear the Lakers need to find some reinforcements to truly compete with the best in the league, Davis believes the current group is close to being a championship-level team:

“We are. We are, though. I really feel like we are.”

Davis’ interview comes on the heels of reports that he and James have been pushing the front office to make trades. It’s rare for Davis to say something like this publicly, so it speaks volumes to how much he would like to see Los Angeles get more aggressive in the trade market.

After Thursday night’s game, he further elaborated on his request to the organization and why he feels playing with a center would benefit his game.

“Well, defensively, just bring another big out there. We seen it with Jaxson [Hayes],” Davis said. “A little bit more disruptive. Offensively, it just allows me to float around a little bit more. I only started playing the 5 in 2021. I’d have stretches, but I was primarily a 4. So my whole career, I’ve been playing the four. And we’ve seen how I play. I just feel a little bit more effective. I mean, (playing the 5) has its advantages and disadvantages, but, I mean, the front office knows that. I’ve told them every year I’ve been here. So it’s nothing new. But I just feel like, personally, I’m a better player at the 4.”

While the Lakers did manage to blow out the Celtics, the team definitely could have used a true center when Davis was off the floor. Jaxson Hayes is overtaxed as a smaller backup big and other teams have been able to score almost at will when he’s on the floor.

The need for a true big man has been apparent since the beginning of the season as Hayes hasn’t been nearly good enough while Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt have been sidelined due to injury. Outside of a big, the Lakers could also use another 3-and-D wing or three-level scorer to balance out the roster.

Although Davis believes L.A. only needs a couple of more pieces, getting those players is far easier said than done.

Asking price for ideal center to pair with Anthony Davis reportedly really high

One name that would be a perfect fit for the Lakers is Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler. Los Angeles has checked in on Kessler’s availability but Utah’s reportedly got a high asking price for the big man.

It’s still worth considering for the Lakers as Kessler and Anthony Davis would wreak havoc together defensively.

