Austin Reaves Excited To Have Dalton Knecht Back On Lakers

Austin Reaves knows what it’s like to be a rookie playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, so it was no surprise to see him take Dalton Knecht under his wing.

Unlike Reaves, the Lakers took Knecht in the draft and immediately had high hopes for the scoring guard. Knecht made an impression early on as a floor spacer who can also get to his spots on the floor and score.

However, Los Angeles sent Knecht along with Cam Reddish and draft compensation to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Mark Williams. While Williams appeared set to be the team’s new center, the Lakers shockingly rescinded the deal after flagging some of his medicals.

The failed trade means Knecht is back with the Lakers, though was ruled out against the Utah Jazz to get re-acclimated. While Knecht is surely still trying to process the turn of events, Reaves got a chance to talk to him and expressed his excitement to have the rookie and Reddish back on the team.

“It’s been good. This morning was the first time I think we’ve seen him as a group. I’m sure it’s a roller coaster of convincing for him and everybody that’s been involved in that situation. But we’re super excited to have him back. Have Cam [Reddish] back, and that’s really it. At the end of the day, this business is a business, and sometimes things happen that we don’t love, but like I said, it’s a business, and we’re very excited to have him and Cam back.”

There’s no way around the awkward situation between Knecht and Los Angeles now but as Reaves noted, the NBA is a business and things like trades will happen. Knecht might feel like he’s not wanted or no longer needed on the team, but the Lakers need all the help they can get to make a deep playoff roster.

With Luka Doncic on the roster now, Knecht could very well be one of the biggest beneficiaries as his outside shooting is perfect for his new star teammate. All things considered, this might end up being the best outcome for Knecht who can play a real role off the bench and get a taste of the playoffs in the process.

Hornets trying to dispute failed Mark Williams physical

Although the Lakers rescinded their deal for Mark Williams, the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly considering disputing their failed physical. This is an unprecedented situation that’s worth monitoring as the league could rule the deal is still valid and force Dalton Knecht back to the Hornets.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!