Austin Reaves Explains Decision To Decline Contract Extension From Lakers

Ever since Austin Reaves signed his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023, it was clear that it was a bargain deal for one of the best young players in the NBA. And Reaves has gone out and proven that to be the case with his play, being one of the most consistent players on the Lakers over the past few seasons.

Reaves had the best year of his career last season, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists while knocking down 37.7% from 3-point range. But as he is set to begin his fifth NBA season, talk surrounding him has been focused on next offseason when he is set to be an unrestricted free agent assuming he opts-out of the last year of his contract.

Reaves has consistently said that he wants to remain with the Lakers going forward, although he declined their contract extension offer earlier this summer. This was expected as the guard can make significantly more in free agency next summer.

In a recent interview with Dan Woike of The Athletic, he explained why he chose to decline the extension, even if he wants to remain with the Lakers long-term.

“I expressed that. Like, it was, ‘Y’all gave me an opportunity. Rob, you gave me an opportunity. Jeanie, you’ve treated my family amazing. Everything we’ve wanted, needed since we’ve been here, you’ve taken care of. And we appreciate y’all of that,’” Reaves said. “But we didn’t think that the number was the right number. And that’s not saying that we’re gonna go search for a number that’s out of the world. “I want to be in L.A. I want to continue to play Virginia Country Club on off days. It’s not like we’re trying to just whack ’em over the head for more money than what I deserve. We just want to get what we feel like I’ve put the work in to get.”

Reaves is set to make just under $14 million this season, which is far below his value especially as players such as Jordan Poole, Immanuel Quickley and Jalen Suggs are all making $30 million or more. Reaves is obviously grateful to the Lakers for giving him the opportunity and wants to continue wearing the purple and gold for many years to come, he just wants to be paid properly and rightfully so.

Lakers coach JJ Redick says Austin Reaves has been the best player in gym this summer

Austin Reaves has undoubtedly been putting in the work to have another excellent season and head coach JJ Redick recently praised him as the best player in the gym any time he has been at the practice facility.

“It’s been a constant comment from our staff. He’s been the best. Every day in the gym, he’s been the best player in the gym,” Redick said. “But I see again, this goes back to last May all summer, his body is really good right now. He’s really strong. His burst, his athleticism, it’s evident that he’s spent a lot of time working on his body this summer.”

