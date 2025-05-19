Austin Reaves is the Los Angeles Lakers Latest Breakout Star: Who’s Next?

Austin Reaves has authored one of the most compelling breakout narratives in recent Lakers history. Entering the 2024-25 NBA season, Reaves was already a fan favorite and a key rotation piece, but his transformation into a bona fide star has been remarkable. His statistical leap is evident across the board: Reaves finished the regular season averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game, all career highs. He shot an efficient 46% from the field and made 2.7 three-pointers per contest, cementing himself as a versatile offensive threat and a reliable playmaker.

Reaves’ impact was most pronounced during pivotal stretches. In February, he elevated his game to an elite level, averaging 27.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game, shooting 49% from the field and 38% from deep. His performances in clutch moments, including a career-high 45-point explosion against the Pacers and a 27-point effort versus the Knicks, underscored his ability to rise to the occasion when the Lakers needed him most. Reaves’ assist-to-turnover ratio also improved, reflecting his growth as a primary ballhandler and decision-maker.

While his postseason numbers dipped slightly due to increased defensive attention, they still showcased his importance to the Lakers’ attack. In the opening round of the playoffs, Reaves averaged 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in nearly 40 minutes per game. Even as defenses keyed in on him, his presence opened up the floor for teammates and gave the Lakers a steadying influence in high-pressure situations. Beyond the box score, Reaves’ rise from undrafted rookie to franchise cornerstone has energized the Lakers’ fanbase and given the team a new identity. His relentless work ethic and basketball IQ have made him a leader on and off the court. As the Lakers look to the future, Reaves stands as a symbol of perseverance and proof that stars can emerge from the most unexpected places.

Dalton Knecht: The Rookie with Breakout Potential

While Reaves has already established himself as a breakout star, rookie Dalton Knecht has quickly become one of the most intriguing young talents on the Lakers’ roster and the focus of many NBA predictions. Selected for his shooting prowess, Knecht has delivered on that promise and then some. Over 78 games, he averaged 9.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game in roughly 20 minutes per contest. While modest at first glance, these numbers only tell part of the story.

Knecht’s shooting from beyond the arc has been a revelation for a Lakers team that often needs floor spacing. He shot over 40% from three-point range on significant volume, and his ability to move without the ball and score off the catch has made him a valuable weapon alongside LeBron James. The highlight of Knecht’s season came in a November game against the Utah Jazz, where he erupted for 37 points, tying the NBA rookie record with nine made three-pointers in a single game. He scored 18 consecutive points in that contest in a quarter, showing his explosive scoring potential.

As Knecht’s minutes increased, particularly after mid-November, so did his impact. In games where he played over 30 minutes, the Lakers outscored opponents by a significant margin, and his presence on the floor consistently opened up driving lanes for the team’s stars. His shooting gravity has already changed how defenses approach the Lakers, and his continued development as a scorer and defender could make him a fixture in the starting lineup for years to come.

Knecht’s playoff experience, though limited, has been valuable for his growth. While he averaged just 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in two postseason appearances, the exposure to high-stakes basketball should accelerate his learning curve. If he can build on his rookie campaign and add more consistency to his game, Knecht is poised to be the Lakers’ next true breakout star.

Bronny James: The Longshot with a Legendary Name

Bronny James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, entered his rookie season with immense expectations and scrutiny rarely seen for a first-year player. Selected 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny’s contributions have been limited: over 27 games, he averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game, shooting 31.3% from the field and 28.1% from three-point range. His minutes were sporadic, and he often found himself out of the rotation, especially during the playoffs.

Despite the modest numbers, Bronny has shown flashes of potential. His best performance came in March, when he scored 17 points, and he has demonstrated an ability to play with energy and defend multiple positions. Bronny’s basketball IQ, honed from years of learning alongside his father, is evident in his passing and off-ball movement. However, he remains a developmental project, needing to improve his shooting consistency, strength, and confidence to become a regular contributor.

The challenge for Bronny is immense. Living up to James’ legacy is a tall order, and the Lakers’ crowded backcourt makes it difficult for him to carve out a major role in the immediate future. Still, the possibility of a breakout remains tantalizing. If Bronny can leverage his pedigree, work ethic, and flashes of two-way play into more consistent production, his story would be one of the most captivating in recent NBA memory.

When evaluating the Lakers’ current roster for breakout potential, three names stand out: Austin Reaves, Dalton Knecht, and Bronny James. Reaves has already made his leap, transforming from an undrafted player to a 20-point-per-game scorer and one of the Lakers’ most indispensable pieces. His ability to perform in clutch situations and his all-around improvement have set a new standard for what a breakout looks like in the NBA. Meanwhile, Knecht possesses the skill set most likely to soon translate into a significant breakout. His elite shooting, combined with his ability to score in bunches and impact the game without the ball, gives him a unique value on a team built around stars who thrive with floor spacers. As Knecht continues gaining experience and confidence, his ceiling appears higher than most young role players. Bronny James, while still a work in progress, represents the ultimate underdog story. Should he find a way to develop into a rotation mainstay—or even a star—he would defy the odds and add a remarkable new chapter to the James family legacy.

Conclusion: Knecht as the Most Likely Breakout, but Bronny as the Dream

Dalton Knecht is the most likely candidate for a breakout season. His shooting, athleticism, and early flashes of scoring brilliance suggest he could become a central figure in the Lakers’ plans. If he continues to develop, Knecht may soon join Reaves as one of the league’s most exciting young talents. Yet, for all the statistical logic and basketball analysis, there’s a certain magic in the possibility that Bronny James could follow in his father’s footsteps. While the odds are long, the story of a junior James rising to stardom in Los Angeles would be extraordinary—a testament to family legacy and the unpredictable beauty of the NBA.