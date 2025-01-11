Austin Reaves: JJ Redick ‘Good As Could Be’ After Losing Home To L.A. Wildfires

This week has been a challenging one for the Los Angeles community as many have lost their homes to these tragic wildfires. One person affected was Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, who lost his home due to this tragedy.

Due to these circumstances, the team’s past two games against the Charlotte Hornets and San Antonio Spurs have been postponed, which allows Redick and the players to try to collect themselves and figure out their next steps.

Once these fires are eventually put out, rebuilding Los Angeles will be challenging in restoring the tremendous damage caused. Thankfully for Redick, he has his players behind him, and Austin Reaves revealed how his coach is doing at this point.

“JJ’s good,” he said. “As good as he could be. I texted him, I think the morning that we got back after, Rob sent us a text about what happened to him and his family’s home. Just reaching out just to show him that not just me, but this team loves him and cares about him and his family. And he’s such a competitor. He comes into work every single day, especially today and wants to do his job. And there’s a million other things he could be thinking about doing right now, but he’s dedicated to what he’s doing here and obviously dedicated to his family. So I know he’s taking care of them. Yeah, he’s in a good spot for what he could be.”

The unfortunate aspect is that Redick lost irreplaceable items and that is what hurts the most for him and other families. Those little things carry weight and mean more than material things.

It is hard to imagine Redick trying to coach a team like Los Angeles after losing his home. But, seeing how much of a competitor he is, he wants to return to the floor. Which is a testament to his character and what makes his players want to play for him.

As the future remains uncertain, the purple and gold should be expected to play this upcoming week. Hearts will be heavy, but these challenging times will bring together the community, and fans will rally around this team to help them push through.

Austin Reaves expresses support for those impacted by wildfires

Fortunately for Austin Reaves, he was out of harm’s way but still saw all the carnage caused by the wildfires. With that, Reaves expressed support for all those impacted by these fires.