Lakers News: Austin Reaves Expresses Support For Those Impacted By Wildfires

Unfortunately, the Los Angeles area and Los Angeles Lakers personally have been victims due to these recent wildfires. Causing irreparable damage to communities with presumably hundreds of thousands of people losing their homes. A player like Austin Reaves, who found a long-term home in L.A., must have had a tough time watching these fires, along with his head coach tragically losing his home.

With all that in mind, the Lakers’ game against the Charlotte Hornets was postponed due to these wildfires. Thankfully, it gave players and coaches the time to decompress and figure out what to do next.

Personally, Reaves was not affected but expressed a heavy heart to all those who were affected by these unforeseen circumstances.

“I mean, it’s obviously a really sad time in L.A.,” he said. “I live more south so I wasn’t affected, but I know people that live in those areas. I just called them, shot them texts, just to see if they were OK. And everybody that knew in that area got out before, either went to San Diego or wherever. So, the good part is everybody’s OK. But like I said, it’s a really sad time. And my condolences go out to everybody that’s going through this. But LA will get through this. That’s really where we’re at.”

Reflecting on his time in L.A., Reaves details how much he has grown to love the city and again expresses his sadness about what is transpiring.

“Yeah, it’s been sad just because, like you said, this is my fourth year here,” Reaves said. “And LA showed me nothing but love since Day One when I got here. I’d never been here. I didn’t know what it was like. But like I said, ever since I’ve been here, I’ve been treated with nothing but love. And I was telling my people a couple months ago that I see myself here forever after basketball and living here just because I enjoy it so much and just seeing the pictures, seeing the videos, like I said, it’s just sad. People having to leave their homes, Palisades burning to the ground basically is a tragedy. And like I said, all my thoughts and prayers go out to everybody that’s been affected by it. And like I said, it’s a sad time. But like I said, I know we’ll get through it because LA is just such a great place.”

Austin Reaves on how tough it is to compartmentalize

At the end of the day, the Lakers are going to have to get back out on the floor once again, and Austin Reaves detailed how tough it is going to be to compartmentalize everything that has happened.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s tough because, like you said, it’s much bigger than basketball. It’s much bigger than any individual. This is a big, big deal. And, like I said, we came in here to prepare as if we were playing tomorrow. But we know people, when they’re in here, they’re locked into what we have to do, but obviously when things stop, they go back to real life, and they’re just trying to figure out what they can do to help their families, be safe, give back, whatever we can do as an organization to help kind of get through this moment. I think it’s a good opportunity as if we did play just to bring everybody back to the game and see joy again. But it’s tough. It definitely is.”

Hopefully, these fires are able to get under control and not cause anymore damage. But, this is a circumstance that highlights a sense of community and it gives the purple and gold a chance to try to make the city proud by winning at a high level.

