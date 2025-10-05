Austin Reaves: Lakers Need To Find Ways To Get Deandre Ayton Involved Offensively

In Friday’s preseason opener, the Los Angeles Lakers encountered plenty of struggles on both sides of the floor. That was particularly the case for new center Deandre Ayton, who did not find a flow offensively and only got two shot attempts to finish with one point.

When L.A. signed Ayton, his offensive talent was highly touted because the team did not have a dynamic option at center last season. Especially playing with a playmaker in Luka Doncic, the expectations are through the roof for Ayton this season.

However, during his first minutes with his new team, it was his defense that stood out with two blocks along with eight rebounds in limited minutes.

When discussing Ayton’s debut, Austin Reaves talked about the 7-footer needing time to adjust to a new system and the team needing to do a better job getting him going offensively.

“It’s the same thing as the outlook of the team. New organization, there’s a lot he’s got to learn within our system and you can’t grade him off 16-17 minutes of basketball,” Reaves said. “Obviously, if you watched him play in the past, he’s super skilled, can play both ends, he had a couple really good blocks. We, myself included, have to figure out how to help him a little bit more on the offensive end. Get him the ball where he wants to have it, but that will come in time as we’ve had three practices together. That will all come in time, we’re very excited to have him.”

As a former No. 1 overall pick, one would expect a player of that caliber to demand the ball and get his touches. However, the former Arizona Wildcat seemed unbothered with two shot attempts and he looked engaged as a rim deterrent.

Head coach JJ Redick will have to find ways during the regular season to keep Ayton’s mind in the game should he not get a fair amount of shot attempts. It is a step in the right direction if he is willing to rebound and block shots despite limited offensive production, but they will need two-way play from their starting center.

When Luka Doncic and LeBron James suit up, the 27-year-old will have his time to shine and feast off opposing teams focused on the stars. But, Ayton needs to harness that defensive effort and apply it moving forward as well.

Deandre Ayton wanted to show commitment to defense in Lakers preseason debut

When signing with the Lakers, there was documented baggage with Deandre Ayton as his time with the Portland Trail Blazers was not smooth. As he looks to re-establish himself in a winning culture, Ayton wanted to show his new team that he was committed to defense on Friday.

