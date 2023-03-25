Austin Reaves Wants To Stay With Lakers In Free Agency But Is Honest About Desire To Make As Much Money As Possible

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves has had an overall stellar second year in the NBA and has stepped up even more in recent games for the purple and gold. The former University of Oklahoma guard even set a new career-high with 35 points in last Sunday’s win over the Orlando Magic.

However, one cannot help but look months into the future and speculate whether or not Reaves will remain a Laker past this season. The 24-year-old guard will be a restricted free agent in the summer, and the Lakers will have to strategize how to retain his talents with such a limited salary cap.

When Reaves appeared on former NBA player Evan Turner’s podcast “Point Forward,”, he was asked about his impending free agency and although he wants to remain a Laker, he was honest in admitting that money is important:

“Me and Bron have good chemistry,” Reaves said. “I would like to be here, but it is the NBA though, it is a business. Unfortunately for me, I was not talented enough to come into the league at 18 or 19-years-old, so a couple contracts behind someone that is a one-and-done. Anybody that says we do not play the game for money to me is lying. I feel like if you was not getting paid, I do not know if you would be here doing it. Obviously everybody loves the game, but I want to make as much money as I can and be successful no matter where it is at.”

Time will tell what this offseason will look like for the Lakers. With Reaves’ youth and potential, a high priority for the organization should be to re-sign him. It won’t come cheap though, and given that he went undrafted and has been making the league minimum, it makes sense that Reaves will be looking to cash in.

But until it gets to that point, the Lakers can count on Reaves’ all-around efforts to help assist the franchise to gain a spot in the 2022-2023 NBA playoff picture.

Reaves’ mindset did not change after moving into starting lineup

After a career night in the win over the Magic, Reaves moved into the starting lineup for the Lakers.

The lineup change proved dividends after the Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday and then the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday with L.A.’s offense continuing to find a rhythm and Reaves staying hot.

The reason for Reaves’ success as a starter, is that he keeps the same mindset as he did when coming off the bench.

