Breaking Down Lakers Available Draft Picks To Deal At NBA Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Lakers have been a steady part of the rumor mill as the NBA trade deadline fast approaches. By Feb. 8, the Lakers must decide exactly what they want to do and if they have the available tools to do it. One of those tools is the NBA Draft and the selections still owned by the Lakers that could be included in a deal.

The Lakers have traded many of their draft picks over the last few years. They are still dealing with some of the final remnants of the Anthony Davis trade, with the New Orleans Pelicans having control over their pick of a 2024 or 2025 first-rounder, whichever they choose. Meanwhile, the Rui Hachimura trade from last season depleted many of their second-round pick treasure chest.

But L.A. is not without draft picks entirely. If they choose to make a deal at the trade deadline that involves draft capital, they have one first-rounder available. That is their 2029 first-round draft pick. The Lakers own first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2028 as well, but cannot legally trade either of those this trade deadline as it would violate the Stepien Rule that prevents teams from trading first-round picks in consecutive years.

The 2029 first-rounder, their only tradable first-round pick, has been rumored as a part of a potential deal with the Atlanta Hawks for Dejounte Murray, but it remains to be seen if the Lakers are willing to use that valuable trade chip to land anything less than a season-altering improvement.

The Lakers have a bit more flexibility when it comes to second-round selections. They own two second-rounders via the L.A. Clippers, one in 2024 and one in 2025. These are from the Patrick Beverley trade at last season’s trade deadline.

The Lakers also own their own 2025 second-round pick. Unfortunately, the list stops at three, as L.A. traded their own 2024 second-rounder as well as every second-round pick between 2026 and 2029. The 2027 second-round pick still technically belongs to L.A., but it’s tied up as a protection from the Russell Westbrook trade, meaning it could convey to the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers can also offer pick swaps for any first-round pick that they can’t legally give away due to the Stepien Rule, which includes 2024 or 2025, 2026, 2028, 2029 and 2030.

Full List of Lakers available draft picks this trade deadline

2029 First-Round Pick

2024 Second-Round Pick via LAC

2025 Second-Round Pick via LAC

2025 Second-Round Pick

List of Lakers available draft picks this summer

If the Lakers choose to hold on to their draft picks at the trade deadline, it opens up a number of available picks in the summer. Once the Pelicans make their decision on whether or not they’ll take the 2024 or 2025 first-rounder, L.A. could have up to three available firsts along with their three seconds.

This could help in a potential pursuit of Trae Young or Donovan Mitchell, two players L.A. has had reported interest in for some time.

