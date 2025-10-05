Bronny James Felt More Comfortable In Lakers Preseason Opener Despite Poor Shooting Night

Last season was filled with outside noise due to the Los Angeles Lakers deciding to draft Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, in the second round. Given who his father is, unrealistic expectations were placed on Bronny when he needed time to develop.

Following a health scare, Bronny needed to take his time and get reps in the G League. To his credit, he looked great with the South Bay Lakers and began to turn the corner in terms of a confident basketball player near the end of his rookie year.

Heading into his sophomore season, it remains to be seen whether James will crack head coach JJ Redick’s rotation. As the 20-year-old adjusts to the NBA lifestyle, he shared that he feels more prepared and comfortable than he did a year ago.

“Yeah, definitely felt like I was more comfortable, especially with the ball in my hand and with the defensive and offensive schemes. But, just trying to feel it out, trying to feel out my role still and just continuing to grow during the season,” James said after the Lakers’ preseason opener.

The preseason serves as an opportunity for young players to prove themselves and Bronny was given 24 minutes on Friday night against the Phoenix Suns. He was aggressive, taking shots, but they did not fall as he shot 1-for-12 from the field and 1-for-8 from 3-point range to finish with eight points, five rebounds and two assists.

However, the former USC product did not seem phased by poor shooting and ultimately was pleased by the shots he took.

“I felt like they were pretty good shots, it wasn’t rushed, wasn’t forcing anything,” he said. “I didn’t have my legs under me as much as I wanted to, so a lot of them were short. But most of them were on line, I felt like I could have made those. So I think I took some good shots.”

Redick has emphasized process over results during preseason, but Bronny finds himself in a gray area where he presumably wants to earn NBA minutes but still needs to evolve as a player. As he maneuvers through that, the guard thinks he needs to play hard and get reps with rotation players to make this preseason successful.

“I’m just trying to feel it out, trying to get some reps in with the guys,” Bronny said. “There’s probably not going to be as many opportunities during the season, so just coming out and playing hard, playing my game. Doing the non-negotiables, JJ used that, maybe give me an opportunity during the season.”

If Bronny can hone in on those non-negotiables, Redick will have to give him a chance at some point. Because injuries happen, the former second-round pick needs to stay ready if an opportunity arises. Piecing together a solid preseason headlined with tenacious defense would bolster his case as well.

Ken Griffey Jr. details advice to Bronny James

Playing for a franchise like the Lakers and having an all-time great in LeBron James as his father sets up plenty of adversity for Bronny James. But Ken Griffey Jr. offered him advice as he went through a similar situation playing with his father on the Seattle Mariners.

