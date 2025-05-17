Bronny James: Means World To Make History As First Father-Son Duo With LeBron James

To begin this season, the Los Angeles Lakers formed a historic pairing by drafting Bronny James to play alongside his father, LeBron James.

A father-son duo has been seen before in other professional sports, but not in the NBA, and the James’ were able to make that history. On Opening Night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Bronny and LeBron shared the floor together for the first time, making for an iconic moment.

As a 20-year-old playing for an iconic franchise, on top of his father being a teammate, it must have been a lot to digest. Now that the offseason is here and Bronny can reflect on that moment, he expressed how much it meant to be a part of the first father-son duo in league history.

“It means the world to be a part of that,” the rookie said. “That was a very historical moment for both of us, so I’m just ready to take these stepping stones and keep going up. That’s all I want to do. I want to get better every day as a person and a player and this is the foundation for it.”

For LeBron to be 22 seasons in and play long enough to be teammates with his oldest son is a worthy testament to his hard work. Being a part of that was an indescribable feeling for Bronny.

“It was a surreal moment,” he said. “I really don’t know how to describe it, but it felt like pickup back when I was 10 years old just playing with him. It was crazy.”

Despite all the narratives regarding the former USC Trojan, he is living his dream and gets to learn from his father as he transitions to an NBA lifestyle.

Hopefully, LeBron suits up for another season and perhaps Bronny receives an opportunity to showcase his development more at the NBA level next year. He got to see what it is like to play in the NBA and as time passes, Bronny has shown signs of improved confidence and a potential role player as he continues to develop.

While there is still a long road to get there, having that support of his father and belief in himself should bode well in Bronny’s continued growth.

Bronny James proud of growth during rookie season

Despite Bronny James not seeing consistent minutes with the Lakers, he got plenty of minutes to develop in South Bay, L.A.’s G League affiliate. As time passed, he looked to be regaining confidence in his skills as a player and James admitted that he is proud of his growth this season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!