Bronny James Thinks Lakers Will Be Better Than Last Season

The Los Angeles Lakers had a rollercoaster 2024-25 campaign. They were hovering around the Play-In Tournament before landing Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks. However, given what they gave up in the deal, many thought that the rest of the season would be a bit of a throw-away for L.A.

Instead, they turned things around immediately on both ends of the floor and climbed to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, only to lose in the first round of the playoffs to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The highs and lows of the team after the Doncic trade made it somewhat difficult to evaluate exactly how to improve beyond the desperate need for a center.

But guard Bronny James, entering his second season with the Lakers and perhaps maybe moving into a rotation role, has high hopes for what the roster can accomplish in 2025-26 even without any significant additions, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“Obviously being on the team, I think we’re going come back even better than we were last year,” Bronny said. “We just got to come in here and come in the gym with a purpose and be ready to work every day and be ready to get better every day.”

The Lakers’ only moves so far this offseason have been the additions of Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia and second-round pick Adou Thiero, while losing Dorian Finney-Smith. While the loss of Finney-Smith is big, having a starting-caliber center is a huge help and LaRavia is an intriguing young piece.

By all measures, if the Lakers roster stays exactly what it is on July 3, L.A. should be at the very least the same level of team. But there’s also slightly higher upside with the young LaRavia, Ayton and Thiero. And that’s what the Lakers might be banking on as they build out their roster with future flexibility in mind.

Bronny James not paying attention to LeBron speculation

Bronny James’ first year with the Lakers was a rollercoaster as he dealt with hate and criticism almost immediately despite not saying or doing much to warrant it.

By virtue of being LeBron James’ son, Bronny was subject to ridicule most rookies never face because the thought is the Lakers only drafted him to appease the star. While the Lakers admittedly like to make history, they were adamant they drafted Bronny because of his upside as a prospect.

After Bronny and LeBron shared the court together on opening night, the former spent most of his time developing with the South Bay Lakers. James clearly benefitted from playing in the G League as he returned to the Lakers later in the season looking like a more confident player.

LeBron has been in the news cycle recently because of trade speculation, but Bronny admitted he’s been paying no attention to what goes on with his dad.

