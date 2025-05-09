Calendar of Events as the Los Angeles Lakers Enter Pivitol 2025 Off Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for a transformative and high-stakes offseason, with a flurry of significant events and critical decisions set to shape the franchise’s future. After a playoff exit that exposed promise and pressing needs, the Lakers’ front office, led by Rob Pelinka, faces a summer defined by pivotal moves on and off the court.

NBA Draft Lottery on Monday

The action begins with the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery on May 12 in Chicago. While the Lakers are not in the lottery after posting a 50-win season, the event will still be closely monitored (with casinos and sportsbooks taking lottery pick wagers) as the league’s next wave of stars awaits their fate. The Lakers’ first-round pick, originally slotted at No. 22, is owed to the Atlanta Hawks as the final piece of the Anthony Davis trade. However, Los Angeles retains its second-round selection, No. 55 overall, offering a chance to add depth or develop a sleeper prospect.

2025 NBA Draft and Summer League

The 2025 NBA Draft, set for June 25 and 26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will be a key opportunity for the Lakers to bolster their supporting cast. The franchise has a track record of finding value late in the draft, and with the roster in need of young contributors, this pick will be closely scrutinized. Sportsbooks and sweepstakes casinos in USA have Duke Blue Devil forward Cooper Flagg as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this year, while the Lakers’ scouting and player development departments will be pressured to identify talent that can contribute alongside the team’s established stars.

July brings the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, where rookies, sophomores, and undrafted hopefuls will compete for roster spots and showcase their growth. The Lakers’ summer squad will be a focal point for fans eager to see how new draftees and young players fit into the team’s plans. Beyond player evaluation, the Summer League is a laboratory for experimenting with new schemes and rotations ahead of training camp.

Free Agency and LeBron James

Free agency opens in July, and the Lakers’ priorities are clear. The most closely watched decision will be LeBron James’ $52.6 million player option, which he is expected to exercise by the June 29 deadline. James, now 40, remains a cornerstone of the franchise and is anticipated to return for his 23rd NBA season. He aims to contend for another title and possibly play alongside his son Bryce in the future. The Lakers’ front office is also expected to address other roster needs, including adding size in the frontcourt and strengthening the supporting cast around James and Doncic. Trade rumors and free agency speculation will swirl as Pelinka explores ways to maximize the team’s title window while managing salary cap constraints.

Extend Luka Doncic

However, the Lakers’ top organizational priority this offseason is extending superstar Luka Doncic. Acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension with Los Angeles starting August 2. Both the Lakers and Doncic are reportedly fully committed to a long-term partnership, with the franchise willing to accommodate any contract structure Doncic prefers. Whether he opts for a three-year deal to position himself for a supermax in 2028 or a four-year pact to lock in through 2030, the Lakers are determined to secure his future in Los Angeles. Doncic is the franchise’s centerpiece for the post-LeBron era, and locking him in is essential to the Lakers’ championship ambitions and organizational stability.

Beyond the Summer

October will see the NBA’s preseason take on a global dimension, with games scheduled in Macau, Melbourne, and Abu Dhabi. While the Lakers are not officially slated to participate in these international exhibitions this year, the league’s expanding global footprint underscores the NBA’s commitment to growing the game worldwide and hints at possible future Lakers appearances on the international stage. The 2025-26 NBA regular season will begin on October 21, and the full schedule will be announced in August. The Lakers will enter the league’s 80th season with renewed expectations, anchored by a retooled roster and the superstar tandem of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. The months ahead will determine whether the Lakers can assemble a championship-caliber team and position themselves for another run at NBA glory.

The stakes could not be higher as the Lakers embark on this critical offseason. From the draft and free agency to the crucial extension talks with Luka Doncic, every move will be scrutinized as the franchise seeks to write the next chapter in its storied history. The decisions made in the coming weeks and months will shape not only the 2025-26 campaign but the future of the Lakers for years to come.