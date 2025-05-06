Lakers Rumors: Luka Doncic ‘Fully Committed’ & Expected To Sign Extension This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off the blockbuster of all blockbuster trades earlier this season as they acquired superstar guard Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. The deal not only changed the Lakers’ fortunes this season, but set them up with a cornerstone to build around for the next decade.

Of course, that is assuming that Doncic would want to remain with the franchise long-term which, while likely, is never a guarantee as anything is possible in this league. But as it stands, all signs point to Doncic being locked in with the Lakers and it is likely to become official this offseason.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Luka is fully committed to the Lakers now and the insider would be shocked if a contract extension wasn’t agreed upon this offseason:

“I would be shocked if there’s not some sort of extension this summer. There’s a lot of factors. I don’t want to bog you down with CBA minutia and all that kind of stuff, but what I know of Luka, and I haven’t talked to him directly about this, but talking to people who know Luka well, I think he’s fully committed to L.A. now. His heart was broken, but he’s fully committed to the Lakers. His goal now is to win championships with that franchise.”

Doncic’s current contract has one more year along with a player option for the 2026-27 season. However, on Aug. 2, the Lakers can offer him a four-year extension worth $229 million which would lock him in through 2030. Doncic could also choose to sign a three-year extension worth $165 million, which would allow him to qualify for a supermax deal in 2028. He could also play out his current contract, which would allow him to re-sign with the Lakers for $296 million in the summer of 2026.

Regardless of which route he chooses, the most important thing is Luka being completely committed and locked in with the Lakers long-term. The goal of the Lakers is always to win championships and Doncic is right in line with that, and will do everything possible to make that happen.

Lakers willing to offer Luka Doncic any contract structure he desires

There are plenty of different routes for Luka Doncic to go, but whichever one he chooses, the Lakers are reportedly willing to make it happen.

A recent report noted that whether Doncic chooses the three or four-year extension, or any other option, the Lakers are ‘amenable’ to whatever contract structure he desires.

