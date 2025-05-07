Celtics’ Jrue Holiday Named 2024-25 NBA Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion

The NBA announced Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday was named the 2024-25 NBA Social Justice Champion and will be awarded the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Trophy, named after the legendary Los Angeles Lakers center who spent decades working toward social justice reform.

The NBA also announced that it would donate $100,000 to the Jrue and Lauren Holiday Social Impact Fund (JLH Fund). Holiday was among five finalists for the award which included Bam Adebayo, Harrison Barnes, Chris Boucher and CJ McCollum.

The JLH Fund has distributed over $5.3 million in grants and dedicated 400 hours of coaching to over 200 businesses. The fund was established back in 2020 when Holiday pledged the remaining $5 million of his salary from the 2019-20 season to combat systemic racism and injustice. Most recently, the fund mobilized resources to provide aid to families affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles.

NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum issued a statement congratulating Holiday and highlighting the work he and his wife have done.

“Since entering the league, Jrue Holiday has dedicated himself to helping others in their times of greatest need and pursuing a more just society for all,” Tatum said. “The selflessness that defines his game is even more evident in the work he and his wife Lauren do off the floor to create more opportunities for a generation of youth who might have otherwise been overlooked.”

Tatum and Abdul-Jabbar were part of the selection committee for the award. The committee was included human rights activist Dr. Richard Lapchick, National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, Unidos US President and CEO Janet Murguía. JJ Mandaquit from the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Court of Leaders served as the youth representative for the second consecutive year.

Aside from the NBA Social Justice Champion award, Holiday also received the 2024-25 Sportsmanship award for the second time in his career. He previously won the award for the 2020-21 season and is meant to honor the player who best exemplifies the ideals of sportmanship on the court. The award is voted on by the players.

Previous winners of the NBA Social Justice Champion award include Carmelo Anthony, Reggie Bullock, Stephen Curry and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spoke to Dodgers on Jackie Robinson Day

Since his playing days, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has worked hard to bring attention to social justice issues and has been a strong voice in the community. For example, Abdul-Jabbar spoke to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jackie Robinson Day and why it’s important to memorialize his contributions.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!