Christian Koloko Wants To Reach Full Potential With Lakers

Attempting to develop prospects is a newfound priority for the Los Angeles Lakers and one of those projects is two-way center Christian Koloko. Given L.A.’s lack of activity in free agency last summer, Koloko was one of those few new faces and he showed flashes of being a quality depth big on a two-way contract.

During last season, Koloko was given a few opportunities due to injuries and Anthony Davis being traded. As a lob threat, he got a chance to build chemistry with Luka Doncic and saw easy chances at dunks when playing next to him.

After recently signing another two-way contract with the Lakers, the former Arizona Wildcat discussed how he wants to reach his full potential with L.A., via Lakers reporter Mike Trudell:

“Just getting more comfortable with the guys defensively,” said Koloko, the 7-footer whom the Lakers signed to a two-way contract last season. “The last couple of games we did a really good job defensively as a team, just with deflections, getting steals and blocking shots. We want to be a scrappy team, causing turnovers, and I was trying to be the anchor of it.” Koloko mentioned that he, Knecht, Bronny and others have been in the gym consistently this summer with the coaching staff, just trying to get better. “I want to play to my full potential,” he concluded.

Koloko was a late addition to the Lakers Summer League roster after sorting out his contract situation, and those were valuable in-game reps to continue his development. That proved to be the right decision as he showcased positive defense play as a rim deterrent.

As Koloko heads into next season, perhaps Deandre Ayton could play a roll in teaching the 7-footer a few things. Ayton is a technically sound center that possesses good footwork and touch around the rim, which could prove useful for Koloko.

The former Toronto Raptor draft pick could expand his game and become a more skillful big outside of a lob threat. Time will tell, however, as L.A. clearly likes what they have seen so far and another year in the Lakers development system gets him closer to his potential.

Christian Koloko hoops with PSG stars Nuno Mendes & Presnel Kimpembe

The Lakers are a global brand and their reach is massive, prompting plenty of partnerships with other sports teams. A most recent being Paris Saint-Germain’s two football stars Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes stopping by the Lakers’ facility.

Kimpembe and Mendes spent some time with Christian Koloko and legend Michael Cooper in a competitive game of PIG as the soccer stars took their talents to the hardwood.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!