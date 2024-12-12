CNN Announces New Original Series On Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

CNN has announced a new three-part original series entitled Kobe: The Making of a Legend, which will premiere Saturday, Jan. 25 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and air every Saturday at the same time. The series will provide a look into the private story that pushed Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant to become one of the greatest basketball players of all-time.

Kobe: The Making of a legend will trace his story all the way back from his childhood in Italy, through his legendary high school run in Philadelphia and of course his 20-year career with the Lakers that made him an absolute legend both on and off the court.

The series will feature interviews from former coaches, teammates and family friends and will dive into the conflicts and complications Kobe dealt with throughout his life.

“Five years after his passing, we are honored to share the story of Kobe Bryant—arguably one of the greatest and most competitive professional athletes of all time,” said Eric Johnson, Executive Producer for CNN Original Series. “While his legendary career on the court is widely celebrated, this series explores some of the lesser-known dimensions of his life. We’re proud to present a deeper, more nuanced portrait of Kobe and the complicated journey that shaped his legacy.”

CNN’s three-part original series “Kobe: The Making of a Legend” will debut on January 25 – Chronicles the private story of the unseen forces that propelled his ascension and the personal transformations he confronted along the way. pic.twitter.com/Tjpdu6aMcH — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) December 12, 2024

The series will feature interviews with the likes of Hall of Famers Tracy McGrady and Sheryl Swoopes, New York Knicks All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson and former Lakers trainer Gary Vitti.

Kobe: The Making of a Legend will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps on Saturday, January 25. It will also be available on demand beginning Sunday, January 26 to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps, and Cable Operator Platforms.

Kobe Bryant thought Lakers would amnesty him and planned to sign with Knicks

Kobe Bryant of course spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, but that almost wasn’t the case. Many remember that he was almost traded at one point, but there was also a time a bit later in his career when he thought the Lakers might use their amnesty clause on his contract.

It was recently revealed on Carmelo Anthony’s podcast that Bryant thought the Lakers would let him go and if that were to happen, he planned to join Carmelo and sign with the Knicks. Obviously that never happened and Kobe never wanted to leave the Lakers, but he was prepared for the possibility.

