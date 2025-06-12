Coco Gauff: LeBron James Had ‘Untouchable Aura’ As USA Flag Bearer In 2024 Olympics

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was able to accomplish what he set out to do this past summer at the 2024 Olympics in Paris when he helped lead Team USA to another gold medal.

James and the rest of the old guard in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were able to come up big in the medal rounds against Serbia and France, capping off an exciting summer filled with hoops. It was perfect international send off for James, who likely won’t be making an appearance at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

James was honored with the privilege to carry the flag at the Olympics’ opening ceremony alongside tennis star Coco Gauff. She is one of the best female tennis players in the world and recently won the French Open, receiving a shoutout from James himself.

Following her French Open win, Gauff revealed what it was like to be a flag bearer with James on ESPN’s First Take:

“We were just high on vibes. We were both geeking out that we were holding the flag. He was huge. And it’s crazy, that’s how you know he’s just iconic because you have a sea full of Olympians, the best in their sport and they like parted the Red Sea for him. You would have thought he was Moses the way he walked through with his shades on. So yeah, he has that untouchable aura for sure.”

James is one of the most popular athletes across sports, but it can still be amazing to hear how fellow athletes like Gauff revere him when they see him in person. The Lakers superstar continues to defy Father Time and his play on the basketball court makes him more than deserving of the attention he gets.

For someone like Gauff who’s still really early in their career, LeBron is the perfect role model to look up to given how hard he’s worked over the years and what he’s managed to accomplish. James may not be in the NBA for much longer, but he still has plenty to offer both as a player and as a resource for the next generation of stars.

LeBron James gives advice to anyone who makes NBA Finals

LeBron James may not be in the playoffs, but he’s still been tuning in and watching the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. There are several players on both teams playing in their first Finals and James offered some advice to them and anyone else who makes it that far.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!