Commanders’ Jayden Daniels Wore Custom Kobe Bryant Cleats Against Lions

The talk of the NFL postseason is the Washington Commanders who have surpassed all expectations and are now just one win away from appearing in Super Bowl LIX. The Commanders beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card and later went on to defeat the Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional Round.

Following Washington’s win against Tampa Bay, Laker legend Magic Johnson was seen celebrating their win. Johnson is a minority owner of the Commanders and has been around to oversee their accelerate rebuild this past season.

Leading Washington is rookie phenom Jayden Daniels who was seen rocking a custom pair of Kobe Bryant cleats against the Lions, via Nick DePaula of ESPN:

Jayden Daniels broke out the custom Kobe 6 cleats tonight pic.twitter.com/b4FNqS5Bxr — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 19, 2025

The cleats are in the Washington shade of burgundy but have the snakeskin design that made the Kobe 6s popular when they first released. The swoosh is black with a a gold outline while Bryant’s signature is printed in the same gold color.

They’re a unique and stylish pair of cleats and Daniels turned in a performance that Bryant would have been proud of as he threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns. He also added 51 rushing yards on 16 attempts, leading the team both through the air and on the ground.

Daniels is a near lock to win NFL Rookie of the Year considering the season he had with the Commanders, but more exciting is he’s just one win away from appearing in Super Bowl LIX. Under head coach Dan Quinn, Daniels and company have reinvigorated the Commanders fanbase and it’ll be exciting to see what they can do on the road against the Philadelphia Eagles, who Bryant notably was a fan of.

Meanwhile back in the NBA, Bryant’s shoes remain one of the most popular styles to wear on the court as numerous players are seen rocking them. From players like Anthony Davis to DeMar DeRozan, Bryant’s shoes are still a hit and remain one of the gold standards in terms of basketball footwear.

Similar to Kobe Bryant, LeBron James is an avid football fan as he follows both the NFL and college during the year. James was also a renowned football player in high school and could’ve declared for the NFL if he wanted to.

While he chose basketball instead, James revealed he seriously contemplated playing in the NFL during the 2011 NBA lockout.

