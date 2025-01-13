Video

Lakers Video: Magic Johnson Celebrates Commanders Playoff Win

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Magic Johnson attends the 2024 NWSL Championship match at CPKC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Everything that Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson touches turns to gold, and the Washington Commanders are the latest example of that.

Johnson has expanded his portfolio by joining sports ownership groups in recent years, and with that has come more championships on his resume. He has already celebrated titles won by the Los Angeles Dodgers and LAFC in the last two years.

Now, in his first season as part-owner of the Washington Commanders, Johnson has even more to celebrate. Coming off an unexpected 12-5 season, the Commanders went on the road in NFL Wild Card weekend and earned a postseason victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are some posts and videos of Johnson and the rest of the Commanders ownership group celebrating the organization’s first playoff win since 2005:

As Johnson alluded to, the Commanders will now head to his home state of Michigan to take on the top-seeded Detroit Lions in the NFC Divisional round.

That will be no easy task, although at this point the Commanders are already playing with house money considering no one expected them to make it this far.

Perhaps Magic will bring his team some more good luck in Detroit next weekend but regardless, this was an exceptional first season for him and the rest of Washington’s new ownership group.

Magic Johnson receives Presidential Medal of Freedom award

This recent run of success has also come off the field for Magic Johnson as he recently received a Presidential Medal of Freedom award from President Joe Biden.

“I am so humbled and overwhelmed with emotion right now,” Johnson said. “It is an absolute honor and privilege that President Joe Biden selected me for the esteemed Presidential Medal of Freedom award. Never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined that this kid from Lansing, MI would one day grow up and receive one of the highest civilian awards of the United States.”

