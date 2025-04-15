Crypto.com Arena To Host Boxing & Gymnastics During 2028 Olympics In Los Angeles

For the first time since 2012, the Los Angeles Lakers will host Game 1 of a playoff series at Crypto.com Arena when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

It’s been a long time coming for the Lakers who struggled for large parts of the 2010s while the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic robbed the team of hosting postseason games during their 2020 title run. Following their championship season, Los Angeles was relegated to lower seeds after winning their Play-In Tournament matchups, so that also denied them a chance to host Game 1 of a playoff series.

The city has become well-known for its sports teams and venues, and in just a few short years the Olympic games will be making their way back to Southern California. L.A. will have sporting events all across the county, including right in downtown at Crypto.com Arena.

As far as which sports will be at the arena during the 2028 Olympics, it is currently scheduled to host boxing and gymnastics, via Thuc Nhi Nguyen of the L.A. Times:

In the downtown core, baseball joins boxing, which will have preliminary rounds at the Peacock Theater and finals at Crypto.com Arena. The downtown home of the Lakers and Kings will also host artistic gymnastics, a previously announced move that brought the Summer Games’ premier sport to the host city after initial plans had it slotted for the Forum in Inglewood.

Boxing and trampoline and artistic gymnastics should be fun and exciting events for fans to attend at Crypto.com Arena when the Olympics kick off. A few notable ones like Intuit Dome and Dodger Stadium will be hosting basketball and baseball, respectively. Meanwhile, SoFi Stadium will be the host site for swimming, though it will also be hosting the 2026 FIBA World Cup as well as Super Bowl LXI in 2027.

Being the host city for the Olympics is a huge honor and Los Angeles is more than equipped to handle all the events and tourists that will be in the city come the next few years. Until then, though, the city’s professional sports teams will be chasing after more championships.

The Lakers are in prime position to make a deep postseason run, though head coach JJ Redick understands that playing the Timberwolves presents a challenge as he called them a very difficult opponent.

Rui Hachimura happy Lakers avoided Play-In Tournament

Fortunately for the Lakers, their regulars will get ample rest as the team didn’t have to participate in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Players like Rui Hachimura were relieved not having to play an extra game after years of doing so as they get set for Game 1 against the Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!