Darvin Ham Appreciates Russell Westbrook For Sacrificing For Lakers Even Though It Didn’t Work Out
It almost feels like a lifetime ago, but the Los Angeles Lakers have done well for themselves since sending away Russell Westbrook in a blockbuster deal that brought back D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley.

The Lakers got several rotation pieces that have fit seamlessly next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while Westbrook got a chance to stay in his hometown of Los Angeles and play with the L.A. Clippres. The breakup between both sides was necessary and should be considered a win-win considering where both franchises stand as of today.

The two teams met for the final time during the 2022-23 season and for the 11th time in a row, the Clippers bested the Lakers. Ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup, though, Darvin Ham spoke about Westbrook and praised his former point guard, via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints:

When Westbrook landed with the Clippers, the move raised some eyebrows but Ham believed it was a great fit for the former MVP:

There were some questions about how Westbrook would fit next to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but so far he’s looked more like himself with the added outside shooting and clearer driving lanes. Ty Lue also has the luxury of sitting him when the time calls for it, something Ham was unable to do because of the Lakers’ poor roster construction.

Safe to say that the purple and gold have already moved on from the Westbrook debacle and have turned their sights on the postseason. Though they are likely a Play-In Tournament team after the loss, the Lakers should still be considered a legitimate threat in the Western Conference.

Austin Reaves believes Lakers will be a problem if Anthony Davis continues strong play

Los Angeles’ resurgence has been keyed by Davis who has been playing some of the best basketball of his career. Austin Reaves believes the Lakers will be a problem going forward if the star big man continues on his torrid streak.

