De’Aaron Fox Trade Rumors: Lakers Not Willing To Include Austin Reaves

With the trade deadline less than a week away, there have been a number of rumors floating around and some big names could be on the move. Many are expecting Los Angeles Lakers to make a move and perhaps the biggest name that has suddenly become available is Sacramento Kings All-Star point guard De’Aaron Fox.

It recently came out that the Kings were open to dealing Fox and of course many teams would be interested. As is the case with most big names rumored to be on the trade block, the Lakers were mentioned as a potential destination, although it looks unlikely as they aren’t willing to part with someone the Kings would be demanding in a deal.

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Lakers have zero intention of sending out Austin Reaves in a potential trade for Fox:

Among the reasons why the Lakers are not Fox’s preferred destination: Klutch has direct knowledge of many Lakers dealings thanks to its representation of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Which means Klutch knows, as sources tell The Stein Line, that the Lakers have zero intention of parting with Sacramento’s presumed top target in any Fox discussions: Austin Reaves.

Reaves has long been pretty much untouchable in any deal for the Lakers. He is extremely valuable to this team and is on a great contract. The Lakers would have to be getting a big-time player back if they were to part with Reaves, but someone like Fox would seem to fit that bill.

Fox is a former All-Star who is one of the most dynamic point guards in the NBA and, at 27 years old, is someone who would potentially be a star for years to come in the post-LeBron era.

Of course the Lakers would have to give up a couple other valuable players along with Reaves in such a deal, plus significant draft compensation so that surely plays a factor as well. Fox is a top-tier talent without a doubt, but it looks as if the Lakers are not a place he will be landing anytime soon.

Anthony Davis injury not expected to change Lakers’ trade deadline approach

The Lakers are also dealing with a big-time injury to superstar Anthony Davis, who suffered an abdominal muscle strain and will be out at least a week. This leaves the Lakers pretty thin in the frontcourt, but that won’t change the team’s plans with the trade deadline approaching.

The Lakers reportedly don’t believe Davis’ injury is serious enough to change the team’s plans going into the trade deadline. Davis has asked for the team to bring in another center which is believed to be a priority of the team, but the injury won’t bring any more sense of urgency than what was already there.

