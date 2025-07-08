Deandre Ayton Excited To Join Lakers & Be Back In ‘Winning Situation’

The Los Angeles Lakers came into this offseason in need of a center and they found one in former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton. The Portland Trail Blazers surprisingly agreed to a buyout with Ayton prior to the start of free agency and the Lakers immediately made him a priority target, ultimately agreeing to a two-year deal with the big man.

The pairing made sense on both sides as Ayton will step into a starting role on this Lakers team and will greatly benefit from playing next to Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and LeBron James, who will make life easy on him offensively. For the Lakers, Ayton provides that big, physical presence the team needs in the paint who can control the glass.

The Lakers are happy to have Ayton on board and the big man is also excited to join the purple and gold after first thanking the Trail Blazers organization for his time there.

“I want to say first, thanks to the Portland Trail Blazers. Great organization as well,” Ayton said at his introductory press conference. “It wasn’t tough making this decision, but you know, just taking my time and embracing being a free agent and just learning how this thing works properly. The teams that me and my agents evaluated during that time span, I feel that the Lakers was the best fit.

“Being around the two best playmakers in the league, and just Laker Nation, having the fan base behind them (like) I’ve never seen before and just to be a part of it, knowing the winning legacy that this organization has. I know the expectations. I know that winning means a lot here.”

Ayton also added that returning to a winning culture was a big factor for him in signing with the Lakers.

“Yeah, most definitely. On the Trail Blazers, they had a different route,” he said. “Me, I wanted to be in a winning situation and my agents and I finally got a chance in free agency just to finally evaluate. I feel like the Lakers were the best position. They want to win a championship right now and I want to win right now as well and just be part of a winning legacy and be around winners. And everyone said it was something difficult to think about, but it just brings me back to playing with the Suns and being part of a winning organization. Once you win, everything is easy, really.

“And that’s what I want to be a part of again. The last two years was just a different route for me and I just learned a lot that when you don’t win in this league, you can be forgotten. I’m just glad Lakers Nation welcomed me with open arms.”

Last season, Ayton averaged 14.4 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers while being limited to just 40 games due to injury. Those numbers are a slight bit down from his career averages of 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds while his 56.6% field goal percentage was his lowest since his second NBA season. But Ayton sees the opportunity in front of him with the Lakers and understands he has a great chance for a bounce-back season.

The talent of Ayton is undeniable and, while there were some reports about attitude concerns in Portland, he has some people within the Lakers organization vouching for him. Not to mention the chance to pair with Doncic, who is also part of that 2018 NBA Draft class that will go down as one of the greatest ever, and with whom he shares an agent, also increases his excitement for what this season can become.

Deandre Ayton to wear jersey No. 5 with Lakers

Deandre Ayton will be sporting a new jersey number with the Lakers as his previous No. 2 is being worn by Jarred Vanderbilt and the No. 22 he wore in Phoenix is retired by the Lakers for Elgin Baylor. So Ayton will be wearing No. 5 in the purple and gold.

